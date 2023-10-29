October 29, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated October 30, 2023 02:55 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

At least nine people were killed and more than 32 injured after two trains collided on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on October 29 evening, officials said.

PTI quoted Biswajit Sahu, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the ECR as saying that at least nine people were killed in the incident. According to the information provided by Vizianagaram District Collector S. Nagalakshmi, at least 32 people were injured.

A senior railway official said the injured were being shifted to hospitals in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

In a post on X, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government has announced ex-gratia payments for the victims.

“All injured shifted to hospitals. Ex-gratia compensation disbursement started — Rs 10 Lakh in case of death, Rs 2 Lakh towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries,” he said on the microblogging website.

Earlier in the evening, Vizianagaram DRO said that eight persons had died and 32 were injured in the train accident in Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh. Rescue operations with police and revenue department are under way.

A rear collision of two trains — 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger — at Kantakapalli in the Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam line, took place at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 29.

The injured persons have been admitted to Tirumala hospital, NRI hospital in Vizianagaram (Town) and a few others have been admitted MIMS hospital in Nellimarla, Vizianagaram.

One NDRF and two SDRF teams reached the location to carry out the rescue and relief operation.

Addressing the media from the spot around 11.40 p.m., DRM Saurabh Prasad said that an enquiry would be ordered.

Dr. Sarthak Sarangi, DIGP, FS said, “Odisha Fire and Emergency service have sent their personnel under the charge of AFO Jeypore to Vizianagaram for rescue operations at the accident site.”

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi said that three ambulances were arranged immediately to shift the victims to Kothavalasa Area Hospital and King George Hospital of Visakhapatnam.

According to her, Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Department teams would reach the spot to provide quick treatment for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 Lakh in case of death, ₹2 Lakh towards grievous injuries and ₹50,000 for minor injuries.

The Revenue, Roads and Buildings and Transport departments have been directed to take part in rescue operations in association with the Railways.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad reached the spot and oversaw the relief operations. Accident relief trains also reached the site. He had earlier confirmed that 10 passengers were injured but was non-committal on the deaths, stating it was yet to be ascertained.

Indian Red Cross Society chairman K.R.D. Prasada Rao said that local volunteers were asked to extend services to the patients and provide information to their family members and relatives immediately.

Helplines

Hundreds of people reached the Vizianagaram and Srikakulam railway stations to know about the safety of their near and dear ones who were travelling in the two trains.

The Railways has set up helplines to provide information about the accident, victims, details of the injured and the names of hospitals they were shifted to.

The helpline numbers are: 0891-2746330, 0891-2744619, 81060-53052, 85000, 41670, 85000-41670, 83003, 83004, 83005. The railway officials have also set up information counters at Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Palasa railway stations.

Trains cancelled

1. The train No. 18518 Visakhapatnam-Korba Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 29.10.2023 will be cancelled.

2. The train No. 18517 Korba- Visakhapatnam Express leaving Korba on 30.10.2023 will be cancelled.

3. The train No. 22810 Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 29.10.2023 will be cancelled.

4. The train No. 22809 Paradeep- Visakhapatnam Express leaving Paradeep on 30.10.2023 will be cancelled.

5. The train No.08503 Rayagada- Visakhapatnam Leaving Rayagada on 30.10.2023 will be cancelled.

6. The train No.08531 Palasa- Visakhapatnam Leaving Palasa on 30.10.2023 will be cancelled.

7. The train No.08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Leaving Vishakhapatnam on 30.10.2023 will be cancelled.

8. The train No.08521 Gunupur- Visakhapatnam Leaving Gunupur on 30.10.2023 will be cancelled.

9. The train No.07469 Vizianagaram - Visakhapatnam MEMU Special Leaving Vizianagaram on 30.10.2023 will be cancelled.

(With PTI inputs)