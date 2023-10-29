HamberMenu
Vizianagaram train accident: two trains cancelled, five diverted

October 29, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Two trains have been cancelled, five trains diverted and four trains short-terminated after the collision of 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger at Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district on October 29 (Sunday) evening, a release issued by the railway authorities said.

The trains will resume their scheduled operation timings after the restoration works are completed. Passengers can follow the railways’ information cell and its official social media platforms for the details of the trains, the release added.

