Morning digest: Workers in Delhi's Anaj Mandi were trapped in death chamber, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be tabled today, and more

Narrow staircases, windows with grills on them and a locked terrace turned the building which housed a manufacturing unit into a ‘death chamber’ where 43 people were killed and 16 other suffered injuries at Anaj Mandi area in the wee hours of Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha on Decembner 9.

The Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 by seeking to grant citizenship to undocumented and illegal non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Not only is the stability of the B.S. Yediyurappa-led BJP government in question, but also the political survival of 13 disqualified legislators who are now contesting on the BJP symbol. The BJP with a strength of 105 legislators (and an Independent) enjoys a majority and requires to win a minimum of six seats out of 15 Assembly constituencies.

The Telangana government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian.

The SIT headed by Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat will immediately begin investigation into the case and examine the evidence gathered so far by the Cyberabad police. All cases related to the case registered across the State would be probed by the SIT.

Almost six years after the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, was signed into law, several key provisions needed for the anti-corruption ombudsman to function have still not been operationalised. The process of constituting the Lokpal’s inquiry and prosecution wings has not yet begun, and regulations for how to conduct preliminary investigations have not been made, the Lokpal has said in response to RTI queries.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will be moving a motion in the Lok Sabha on Monday to suspend two Congress members, T.N. Prathapan and Dean Kuriakose, for the rest of the winter session for moving in a ‘threatening manner’ towards Union Minister Smriti Irani.

After hours of emotional outrage and protests, the mortal remains of the Unnao rape victim were buried in the fields of her native village on Sunday, three days after she was set ablaze allegedly by five persons, including two men accused of raping her last December.

The External Affairs Ministry has refused to comment on the U.S. House resolution on Jammu and Kashmir introduced by Indian-American lawmaker Pramila Jayapal, even as the government stepped up efforts to ensure that the resolution is not passed, with officials reaching out to Congressmen and women as well as the Indian diaspora to mobilise support.

The four accused in the gang-rape and murder of the 27-year-old veterinarian were learnt to have given contradictory confessions to the investigating officers about the offence they had committed on November 27. The source said that all the four accused — Mohammed Arif (26), Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Ch. Chennakeshavulu, all aged about 20 — presented their own versions.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has summoned the top brass of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) after a fire on Friday night destroyed its vigilance wing office in the capital. Several fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames at the NBCC Tower in the Bhikaji Cama Place around 10 pm. The fire was brought under control a little after midnight.

President Donald Trump warned Sunday that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un had “everything” to lose through hostility towards the United States, after Pyongyang said it had carried out a major new weapons test. he announcement of Saturday’s test came just hours after Mr. Trump said he would be “surprised” by any hostile action from North Korea, emphasizing his “very good relationship” with its leader.

It was the World T20 champion West Indies that turned up at the Greenfield Stadium on Sunday night. Not the side that has been playing plenty of insipid white ball cricket of late. Kieron Pollard’s men proved too good for India in front of a full house in the second T20I. They won by eight wickets with nine balls to spare.

The swimmers and wrestlers continued their domination as India continued its medal rush in the South Asian Games here on Sunday. Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik led the charge as the Indian grapplers clinched four gold. While Sakshi was unstoppable on her way to the top of the podium in the 62kg category, under-23 World championships silver medallist Ravinder clinched the gold in the men’s freestyle 61kg.