Sakshi leads India’s domination

The swimmers and wrestlers continued their domination as India continued its medal rush in the South Asian Games here on Sunday.

The swimmers won 7 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze while the wrestlers clinched all the four yellow metals to help India add 38 medals (22 gold, 10 silver, 6 bronze) on Day 7. India’s overall count stood at 252 (132 gold, 79 silver, 41 bronze).

The handball players added one gold and one silver, winning the women’s event and finishing runner-up in the men’s final.

In fencing, India picked up all the three gold medals on offer, finishing on top in the team events of men’s epee, men’s sabre and women’s foil.

It was a gold rush in the swimming pool with Kushagra Rawat winning the 400m freestyle and Anand Shylaja taking the silver.

Supriya Mondal won the men’s 200m butterfly gold while Mihir Ambre took the bronze. The Indians won the 50m backstroke events through Srihari Natraj (24.78) and Manaa Patel (28.94) while the 4x200m freestyle relay men’s and women’s teams took the gold too.

Apeksha Fernandes’ victory in the women’s 200m butterfly rounded off the tally.

Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik led the charge as the Indian grapplers clinched four gold. While Sakshi was unstoppable on her way to the top of the podium in the 62kg category, under-23 World championships silver medallist Ravinder clinched the gold in the men’s freestyle 61kg.

Pawan Kumar (men’s 86kg) and Anshu (women’s 59kg), too, bagged a gold.

While Commonwealth Games gold medallist Pawan had to rely on his experience to win 4-1 against his Pakistan opponent in the final, Anshu beat his Sri Lankan rival, finishing the bout within 15 seconds.

In boxing, reigning Commonwealth Games champion Vikas Krishan and 2014 CWG bronze medallist Pinki Rani led seven more Indians into the finals.

While Sparsh Kumar (52kg), Varinder (60kg) and Narender (+91kg) were the other boxers to reach the summit clash in the men’s section, all three women — Pinki Rani (51kg), Sonia Lather (57kg) and Manju Bamboriya (64kg) — cruised into the final. The only setback for India was the defeat of Sachin Kumar in 81kg.

Vikas continued his comeback in style, dominating the 69kg semifinal bout against Nepal’s Bikash Lama and winning 5-0. Bangladesh’s Chakma Sura Krishna proved no match for Varinder Singh in 60kg, the Indian blanking his opponent 5-0.

Sparsh, too, impressed in his bout with Nepal’s Tej Bahadur Deuba en route to a 5-0 win.

In the super heavyweight category, Narender brushed aside the challenge of Sri Lanka’s Addurakaram Rallage Buwaneka Eranda 5-0.