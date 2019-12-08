Ind vs WI | West Indies restrict India to 170/7 despite half-century from Dube

Shivam Dube justified his promotion in batting order with a smashing half-century but it was struggle for the other Indian batsmen as West Indies restricted the hosts to 170 for 7 in the second T20 International here on Sunday.

Despite Dube’s 54 off 30 balls, which had four huge sixes apart from three fours, India didn’t get the required momentum during the death overs on a track where Caribbean seamers used a lot of back of length slower deliveries along with well disguised short balls.

The last five overs in the Indian innings produced only 38 runs and West Indies were able to compensate for the 13 wides and two no-balls that they bowled during the evening.

Kesrick Williams after being subjected to humiliation from Virat Kohli, came back well with figures of 2 for 30 in four overs including the prized scalp of the Indian captain (19 of 17 balls). There was no ‘Notebook Celebrations’ but just a quiet ‘finger on lips’ this time around.

The other bowler, who impressed was leg-spinner Hayden Walsh (2/28 in 4 overs), who pitched the ball good areas and was also able to get some sharp turn on his leg breaks.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre who gave away only 11 runs from his 2 overs in the Powerplay, was surprisingly not called on to bowl again.

The highlight of the Indian innings was giant Mumbai all-rounder Dube’s big-hitting prowess which he finally displayed at the international level.

The southpaw took a liking to the bowling of West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, smashing three huge sixes in the ninth over. He reached his maiden international fifty in 27 balls (4 sixes, two fours).

Skipper Kohli, who decimated the Windies attack in the game on Friday, saw Dube go big, but couldn’t get going, falling to Williams as he mistimed a cut.

KL Rahul who hit a classy half-century in the first match in Hyderabad, cracked a superb boundary, before he skied one from Pierre to Shimron Hetmyer to be dismissed for 11.

Rohit Sharma (15) who did not have a great outing in the series opener fell going for a lap shot off Jason Holder’s bowling and had his leg stump pegged back.

West Indies’ ploy of bowling back of the length did work as the deliveries were not easily coming onto the bat making it difficult for hitting through the line. Only briefly, it was Dube, who got a hang of Pollard’s slower ones and picked them up over deep mid-wicket region.