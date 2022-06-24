A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Rebel Sena leader Shinde says he has support of a ‘national party’

Days after his revolt against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday accepted that the entire operation is supported by a “national party”, without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

India reopens Embassy in Kabul

In a major step towards re-establishing its presence in Afghanistan, India sent a “technical team” of officials to be based in Kabul, reopening its Embassy on Thursday. India also sent its first consignment of earthquake relief assistance to Afghanistan, where more than 1,000 Afghans have been killed in an earthquake outside the city of Khost.

History repeats for Sena, as MLA’s letter accuse coterie around Thackeray

A letter from rebel MLA Sanjay Shirsat, representing Aurangabad West constituency, to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday slamming the coterie surrounding the latter is a repeat of historical events for the party and also an indication that things have remained the same despite periodic shocks to the party in the last three decades.

BRICS supports dialogue between Russia, Ukraine

Blaming “selfish actions” by western countries for the economic crisis arising due to sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the strengthening of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) grouping with other countries pursuing an “independent policy” at a virtual summit of BRICS leaders hosted by China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan on Thursday.

Presidential polls | People across India have hailed Droupadi Murmu’s nomination, says PM Modi

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee for the post of President of India, Droupadi Murmu, reached Delhi on Thursday, a day prior to her filing her nomination papers for the polls to the post to be held on July 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was with Ms. Murmu, and said that her nomination for the post of President of India “has been appreciated across India by all sections of society.

Presidential polls | YSRC extends support to Draupadi Murmu

The YSR Congress has announced its support to the candidature of NDA’s nominee Draupadi Murmu for the post of President of India in the July 18 election.

2.8 lakh people marooned in Assam town for almost a week

Floodwaters have refused to drain out from a southern Assam town where about 2.8 lakh people have been marooned for almost a week.

White House won’t confirm if Joe Biden will ‘press’ PM Modi on rights of Muslims

Asked whether U.S. President Joe Biden would press Prime Minister Narendra Modi “to protect” India’s Muslims, when the two meet virtually in July at a summit, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not say he would, but said that President had “no problem” talking human rights with foreign leaders.

Kolkata Police summons Nupur Sharma again

The Kolkata Police summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 25 in connection with her comments on Prophet Mohammad, which triggered widespread violence in parts of West Bengal, an officer said on Thursday.

Dinkar Gupta is appointed Director General, NIA

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) appointed former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Chaotic AIADMK general council meeting reiterates demand for single leadership

Restrained by a Division Bench of the Madras High Court at the crack of dawn from taking any decision on restoring unitary leadership in the party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) executive and general council that met under chaotic circumstances on the outskirts of Chennai on Thursday could not deliberate on the demand for electing former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as its supreme leader.

Focus on COVID-19 surveillance, says Health Minister

Following an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in some States, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with key experts and officials on Thursday to review the situation.

Lok Sabha bypolls a crucial test for AAP, SP

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats — Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and Sangrur in Punjab — were held on Thursday. It is a crucial test for both the Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party. The results, which will be declared on Sunday, will reveal if the Samajwadi Party, in spite of its defeat in the Assembly elections, can hold on to its bastions.

Group calls for rollback of order on marking attendance of MGNREGA workers

The Union Rural Development Ministry must withdraw its order to discontinue manual attendance for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme work sites with more than 20 workers to replace it using a mobile phone-based application – National Mobile Monitoring Software (NMMS) for recording attendance, the Peoples Action for Employment Guarantee (PAEG), a group of academicians and activists working in the field, said.

BJP is destabilising the Maharashtra government, with an eye on Presidential polls: Congress

Asserting that the Congress party stands with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday said that the BJP was trying to bring down the government in the State with an eye on the Presidential polls.

Congress targets Modi govt. on freedom of speech

The Congress on Thursday targeted the Narendra Modi government on the question of freedom of speech over the now deleted tweet by Captain Bana Singh (Retd.) against the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

Put India-China border issue in appropriate place: Wang Yi

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held talks with India’s envoy in Beijing, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, with both sides exchanging views on the boundary situation as well as broader bilateral ties.

Indian-American Anjali Chaturvedi nominated for a key position by US President Joe Biden

Prominent Indian-American legal expert Anjali Chaturvedi has been nominated by US President Joe Biden as General Counsel in the veterans’ affairs department, the latest from the community to be named for a key position in the administration.

RBI moots tighter IT outsourcing norms for banks

The Reserve Bank on Thursday proposed norms for the outsourcing of IT services to ring-fence banks and other regulated entities from financial, operational and reputational risks.

RBI appoints V.N. Chalasani to Srei advisory committee

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Venkat Nageswar Chalasani as a member in the advisory committee of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd. (SEFL).

Punjab officials tried to sway voters with last-minute polling extension request: EC

The Election Commission on Thursday expressed its “displeasure” with Punjab government officers for seeking a last-minute extension to the polling hours for the ongoing Sangrur parliamentary seat by-poll.

Supreme Court strikes New York gun law, expanding gun rights

The Supreme Court said on Thursday that Americans have a right to carry guns in public, a major expansion of gun rights.

Ukraine says Russia captures Donbas villages around Severodonetsk

Ukraine said on Thursday that its troops lost control over two settlements in the eastern Donbas region where it is fighting fiercely to retain control of the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

1.2 million tickets sold for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

More than 1.2 million tickets have been sold for Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup, organisers said on June 22, 2022. The most recent phase of ticket sales, a random selection draw, closed at the end of April with 23.5 million ticket requests coming in largest numbers from Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Mexico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United States, according to FIFA, world football’s governing body.

Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Binance in a bid to push NFTs

Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volumes, said on Thursday it has signed a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo for the promotion of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

NZ vs ENG, Third Test: Broad at the double before New Zealand lose Nicholls to freak dismissal

Stuart Broad led England’s attack in the absence of James Anderson before New Zealand lost Henry Nicholls in bizarre fashion on the opening day of the third Test at Headingley on Thursday.