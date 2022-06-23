PM Modi said "Our mutual cooperation can make a useful contribution to the global post-COVID recovery."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 14th BRICS burinsss forum summit through video-conference in New Delhi on June 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

The BRICS member nations have a similar approach to the governance of the global economy and mutual cooperation can make a useful contribution to the post-Covid economic recovery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said this in his opening remarks at the virtual BRICS annual summit in presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and top leaders of Brazil and South Africa. The summit is being hosted by China as the Chair for this year.

Addressing the BRICS Summit. https://t.co/XfkygO6CdC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2022

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41% of the global population, 24% of the global GDP and 16% of the global trade.

He said the structural changes undertaken in the BRICS in the last few years increased the influence of the grouping.

It is a matter of happiness that membership of the New Development Bank (NDB) has increased, Mr. Modi said adding cooperation among the member countries has benefitted their citizens.

"I am confident that our deliberations today will produce suggestions to further strengthen our ties," he said.