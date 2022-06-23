Senior IPS officer Dinkar Gupta appointed NIA chief

In another order, Swagar Das was appointed Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Home Ministry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Thursday appointed former Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The 1987 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Punjab cadre was removed as the State DGP and moved to police housing corporation after Charanjit Singh Channi replaced Capt. Amarinder Singh as Punjab’s Chief Minister last year.

Mr. Gupta had been on an offer list for central deputation for almost a year. Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Vini Mahajan, his wife, who was the chief secretary of Punjab during the tenure of Capt Amarinder Singh was appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti in January this year. The couple has earned the sobriquet of “power couple” during Capt. Singh’s tenure as CM.

The ACC order said that Mr. Gupta will hold the post till March 31, 2024, date of his superannuation or till further orders whichever takes place earlier.

In another order Intelligence Bureau’s Special Director Swagat Das has been appointed as Special Secretary, Internal Security, Ministry of Home Affairs. Mr. Das, a 1987 batch IPS officer of Chattisgarh cadre will hold the post till November 30, 2024, the order said.

Mr. Das was the senior most officer in the internal intelligence agency after Director, Intelligence Bureau, Arvinda Kumar. Mr. Kumar’s extended tenure is set to end June 30. If he is not given a further extension and with Mr. Das’ exit from IB, there are two probables for the topmost job- 1987 batch IPS officer A.S Rajan and 1988 batch IPS officer Tapan Deka.