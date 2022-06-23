Congress targets Modi govt. on freedom of speech
Param Vir Chakra awardee’s tweet against Agnipath scheme was later deleted
The Congress on Thursday targeted the Narendra Modi government on the question of freedom of speech over the now deleted tweet by Captain Bana Singh (Retd.) against the Agnipath recruitment scheme.
Jairam Ramesh, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary for communication, tweeted: “The fact that a Paramvir Chakra Awardee had to delete an honest, heartfelt tweet against the Agnipath scheme demonstrates that in Modi’s India not only Freedom of Speech, but Freedom AFTER Speech is also under peril!”
In the now deleted tweet, Capt. Singh, recipient of the highest military honour of Param Vir Chakra, had said "save the country" from the Agnipath scheme as it would badly damage the youth.
The military veteran, who is known for recapturing a strategic post from Pakistani occupation in the Siachen glacier, subsequently withdrew his comments and said he would now wait for the scheme to unfold.
