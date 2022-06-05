BJP suspends spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar from primary membership

The party also released a statement signed by BJP general secretary Arun Singh distancing the party from these statements

BJP on Sunday suspended its spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar from the primary membership of the party following objectionable and communal statements by them on Prophet Mohammad and Islam.

The party also released a statement signed by BJP general secretary Arun Singh distancing the party from these statements, without naming either Ms Sharma or Mr Kumar or contextualising the statement with their utterances.

This comes after after violence broke out in Kanpur and a flood of protests on social media especially from Gulf countries.

“During the thousands of years of the history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. BJP respects all religions. BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion. The BJP is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people of philosophy,” said the statement.

The statement then goes on to read that “India’s constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion. As India celebrates 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India’s unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development.”

In the suspension letter served on Ms Sharma, the party said that she had “expressed views contrary to the Party’s position on various matters which is in clear violation of Rule 10 (a) of the Constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

Acccording to sources in the party, the controversy over the statements was becoming bigger by the day, provoking violence in Kanpur on Friday and with growing protests in the Gulf countries as well. This is probably one of the first instances of spokespersons of the BJP being suspended from the primary membership of the party, clearly demonstrating that protests came from serious quarters.

Hashtags calling for the boycott of Indian goods in Gulf countries trended on twitter and more seriously, the Grand Mufti of Oman tweeting from his official account denouncing the statement.