Kolkata Police summons Nupur Sharma again

This is the second time the suspended BJP spokesperson was summoned for her comments on Prophet Mohammad

The Kolkata Police summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 25 in connection with her comments on Prophet Mohammad, which triggered widespread violence in parts of West Bengal, an officer said on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

This is the second time Ms. Sharma was summoned by the Kolkata Police in connection with her comments.

The fresh summons was sent to her after a complaint was lodged at the Amherst Street police station in north Kolkata, the officer said.

Complaints have been lodged at 10 police stations in Kolkata against Mr. Sharma after her comments triggered violence in parts of the state, he said.

Earlier, she was summoned to the Narkeldanga police station here. She skipped the summons and sought four weeks' time, stating that she fears she might be attacked if she visits Kolkata at this juncture.

Ms. Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, sparked violent protests in Howrah, Nadia and Murshidabad districts.

However, Ms. Sharma, after her suspension, released her own statement unconditionally withdrawing her remarks made by her on the TV debate: “I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not a Shivling but a fountain (referrence to the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque in May). The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles. I could not tolerate this continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev and I said some things in response to it. If my words have caused discomfort or hurt feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt religious feelings.”