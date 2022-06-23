RBI appoints V.N. Chalasani to Srei advisory committee

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Venkat Nageswar Chalasani as a member in the advisory committee of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd. (SEFL).

The RBI had on October 11, 2021, constituted the advisory committee to advise the administrator in the operations of these financial service providers during the corporate insolvency resolution process.

Mr. Chalasani replaces R. Subramaniakumar, who stepped down from the committee with effect from June 22, 2022.

The advisory committee will now comprise Mr. Chalasani, former Deputy Managing Director, State Bank of India, T.T. Srinivasaraghavan, former Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Ltd., Farokh N. Subedar, former Chief Operating Officer and Company Secretary, Tata Sons Ltd.