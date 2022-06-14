A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Rahul Gandhi questioned by ED for 9 hours in National Herald case, summoned again today

Congress workers took to the streets in large numbers in multiple cities, including Delhi, on Monday as former party chief Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The former Congress chief had been summoned again on Tuesday as well and left the ED headquarters at around 9:25 pm, after nearly six hours of questioning in the second round.

Arrest count in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal increase; sporadic incidents reported even as situation de-escalates

Several towns across West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, where protests over the comments of erstwhile BJP spokespersons on the Prophet had spiralled into violence on June 10, were limping back to normalcy on Monday. The count of persons arrested by the police in the two States rose to 333 in Uttar Pradesh and 200 in Bengal; 13 FIRs have been registered by the U.P. police while their West Bengal counterparts have lodged 42 FIRs so far.

A month after Rahul Bhat’s killing, over 5,400 Pandit employees refuse to join duty in Valley

More than 5,000 Kashmiri Pandit employees, recruited under the Prime Minister’s special employment package since 2008, continued to stay away from offices in the Valley on Monday, even as a month has passed since a Pandit employee was shot dead by militants in his office in Budgam.

Sri Lankan official resigns amid Adani project row

Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) M.M.C. Ferdinando has resigned, days after he told a parliamentary committee that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “pressured” Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to clear an Adani Group project in the island nation.

Media rights sale: BCCI nets ₹44,075 cr. on day 2; spills over to third day

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set for a windfall from the auction of media rights for the Indian Premier League. At the end of the second day of the e-auction, the BCCI was assured of a minimum revenue of ₹45,950 crore for the five-year cycle from 2023 to 2027. With two of the four categories the media rights have been divided into yet to be finalised, industry experts expect the figure to cross ₹60,000 crore. The e-auction, which began on Sunday, is likely to conclude on Tuesday.

Focus on vaccinating school-going children, dispensing precautionary dose to elderly: Health Minister

COVID is not over yet and with the rise in COVID cases in some States, it is important to be alert and not forget COVID appropriate behaviour, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday after a review meeting with State Health Ministers. He also urged States to continue surveillance and focus on genome sequencing. The Health Minister has also directed States to ensure increased focus on COVID vaccination coverage for school going children and administering precautionary dose to the elderly.

Can Sharad Pawar emerge as the Opposition’s consensus presidential candidate?

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar could emerge as a consensus candidate for the Presidential polls if other Opposition parties manage to convince him, a source familiar with the developments said on Monday. Mr. Pawar has not revealed his mind yet but the source cited above said the situation will be clear by Wednesday (June 15) when leaders of the 22 Opposition parties meet to formulate a joint strategy.

Prophet remarks | VHP calls for mass recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in Delhi temples today

The VHP's Delhi unit on Monday called on people in the city to assemble in temples and participate in mass recitations of Hanuman Chalisa on June 14 to register protest against the June 10 violence in parts of the country. In a statement, the Vishva Hindu Parishad alleged violent demonstrations were held and stones pelted at temples and houses after prayers in mosques on June 10 as part of a well-planned conspiracy to defame India globally.

WTO should allow food exports from public stock to help countries in need: Goyal

“For India, a response to the pandemic would not be complete without a TRIPS (Trade Related aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) waiver,” the Union Mininster said.

Continue to provide GST compensation to States for three to five years, Amit Mitra writes to Nirmala Sitharaman

Former West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra has written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging her to continue to provide GST compensation to the States for the next three to five years beyond June 2022.

Markets tumble worldwide, bear market growls on Wall Street

Wall Street is tumbling even more Monday, sending the S&P 500 down more than 20% from its record, on worsening fears about a possible recession given how stubborn inflation has become. The S&P 500 was 3.3% lower in investors’ first chance for trading after getting the weekend to reflect on the stunning news that inflation is getting worse, not better. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 738 points, or 2.4%, at 30,653, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 3.9% lower.

Central Advisory Board of Archaeology to meet after 8 years

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday said that the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology (CABA) is expected to meet on June 14, nearly eight years after its last meeting in October 2014.

Bombay HC directs Nawab Malik to file fresh plea to vote in MLC polls

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik to file a fresh plea seeking release for one day to cast his vote in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections on June 20.

Australia edge Peru on penalties to claim FIFA World Cup 2022 spot

Australia's dancing substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne saved the last penalty to clinch a place at this year's World Cup in Qatar as they edged Peru 5-4 in a shootout following a 0-0 draw after extra time in an inter-continental playoff on Monday. Redmayne danced across the goal-line before diving to the right to stop a penalty from Alex Valera and hand Australia a deserved victory at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

UEFA Nations League | Defending champions France loses to Croatia

Defending champion France lost its Nations League title and faced the dim prospect of relegation after losing at home to Croatia 1-0 on Monday.