Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case

PTI June 13, 2022 12:04 IST

ED will record the statement of Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad in Kerala under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office amid protests by party workers, after being summoned for questioning in the National Herald case, in New Delhi on June 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on June 13 appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi for questioning in the National Herald money laundering investigation. Mr. Gandhi, 51, entered the headquarters of the federal probe agency in central Delhi around 11 a.m. after he started from the Congress office on Akbar Road accompanied by a large convoy of party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. Also read: Explained | What is the National Herald case and why has the ED summoned Sonia and Rahul Gandhi? The ED will record the statement of the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt. Limited.



