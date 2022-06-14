Central Advisory Board of Archaeology to meet after 8 years 

The ASI has passed 37 resolutions for discussions

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday said that the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology (CABA) is expected to meet on June 14, nearly eight years after its last meeting in October 2014.

The Board, which is meant to bring together the officials from Centre, States and Universities as well as experts in the field of archaeology, was reconstituted on May 19. ASI additional director-general (archaeology) Alok Tripathi said 37 resolutions had been received from members, but more issues would be brought up during the meeting.

While the Board, chaired by Union Minister of Tourism, Culture G. Kishan Reddy, was reconstituted for a period of three years, non-government experts and five MPs, who are supposed to be named, had not been nominated yet. Mr. Tripathi said the process was on.

The board members include the Culture Ministry Secretary, the ASI Director-General, University Grants Commission chairperson, the National Museum Director-General and nominees of State governments. Though it is supposed to meet once a year, the last time the board held a meeting was on October 17, 2014, according to a reply by Mr. Reddy to the Lok Sabha in December 2021.

The CABA Standing Committee had been meeting once a year to give recommendations to the ASI on excavation proposals, Mr. Tripathi said.