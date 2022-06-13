Focus on vaccinating school-going children, dispensing precautionary dose to elderly: Health Minister

Warns Covid is not over yet, urges States to continue surveillance and genome sequencing.

A student being given vaccine at a Vaccination Centre, in New Delhi. Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

COVID is not over yet and with the rise in COVID cases in some States, it is important to be alert and not forget COVID appropriate behaviour, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday after a review meeting with State Health Ministers. He also urged States to continue surveillance and focus on genome sequencing.

The Health Minister has also directed States to ensure increased focus on COVID vaccination coverage for school going children and administering precautionary dose to the elderly.

“COVID is not over yet. There are reports of rising cases of COVID in some States. It is important at this time to be alert and not forget COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to prevent spread of the infection,’’ said the Minister.

Highlighting increased case positivity in some districts and States and reduced COVID-19 testing, Dr. Mandaviya stated that increased and timely testing will enable early identification of COVID cases and help to curb the spread of the infection among the community.

He urged States/UTs to continue and strengthen the surveillance and focus on genome sequencing.

States were also urged to focus on implementing the Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy for COVID-19, which focuses on surveillance of incoming international travellers and surveillance through health facilities, labs, community etc.

Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign

Stressing on the importance of COVID vaccination among the vulnerable age groups, he urged the State Health Ministers to personally review the status and progress of the special month-long drive Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign, which began on June 1.

“Let us accelerate our efforts to identify all beneficiaries in the 12-17 age group for the 1st and 2nd doses, so they can attend schools with the protection of the vaccine,” the minister said. He urged States for focussed coverage of 12-17 age groups through school-based campaigns (govt/private/ informal Schools like madrasas, day care centres), along with targeted coverage of non-school going children during the summer vacation.

He added that the population group of above 60 years of age is a vulnerable category and needs to be protected with the Precaution Dose. “Our healthcare workers are going door-to-door to ensure that the vulnerable population is administered the Precaution Dose,” he said. The State Health Ministers were urged to review administration of precaution dose to the 18-59 years age-group with the private hospitals on a regular basis.

The Minister said that States can utilize the learning from the first Har Ghar Dastak campaign to achieve 100% coverage among the eligible population to ensure extended protection against COVID. “Adequate vaccine doses are available across the country. Let us ensure accelerated coverage of COVID vaccination during the second phase of the Har Ghar Dastak campaign,” said the Minister.

He added that there should be no wastage of COVID-19 vaccines at any cost. This must be ensured through active monitoring and on the basis of “First Expiry, First Out‘‘ principle, the Union Health Minister stated.