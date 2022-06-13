Bombay HC directs Nawab Malik to file fresh plea to vote in MLC polls

The Maharashtra Legislative Council elections will be held on June 20

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik to file a fresh plea seeking release for one day to cast his vote in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections on June 20.

The Court had on June 10 rejected a plea by the leader seeking one day bail to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Mr. Malik's lawyers sought to amend the earlier petition in which Mr. Malik was seeking to be released for a day to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections on June 10. However, a single Bench of justice P.D. Naik said, file a new plea as it has a fresh cause of action.

The court said, "It is a fresh cause of action. You may lose time like last time. You have to file a fresh petition. By making amendments, new prayers cannot be inserted. Something which is against the procedure, this court will not allow. Take instructions whether you want to withdraw it or I will say it is infructuous." The lawyers agreed to withdraw the petition and said they will file a fresh one.

Mr. Malik was arrested on February 24 after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for seven hours and has been lodged at Arthur Road Jail since March 7 in a case pertaining to money laundering that dates back to the year 1999.