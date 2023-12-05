December 05, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST

Cyclone Michaung | Chennai, surrounding areas marooned as Michaung wreaks havoc

Pounded by relentless rain under the impact of Cyclone Michaung, Chennai and its neighbouring districts were marooned on December 4, reviving haunting memories of the December 2015 floods. Two persons were killed and two more were feared dead in cyclone-related incidents in the city, as per preliminary reports.

Country has rejected negativity, don’t vent anger of defeat in Parliament, PM Modi tells Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Opposition not to vent its frustration over its defeat in the Assembly elections inMadhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh within Parliament, as the Winter Session got under way on Monday.

In meet with Home Ministry officials, Ladakh leaders raise several demands

Civil society leaders from Ladakh raised the issues of disempowerment of local people, trust deficit in the name of development, reservation for local people in jobs, electoral representation, and tribal status for the Union Territory at the first structured meeting, at least since 2020, with officials from the Union Home Ministry on Monday.

Mandatory to display logo on PMAY-U houses: Centre

All States and Union Territories must ensure the display of the PMAY-U logo and beneficiary details on all houses constructed under the scheme, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Monday.

Governor dissolves the T.S. Legislative Assembly

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan ordered the dissolution of the existing Legislative Assembly of Telangana on Monday. The Governor’s office said, in a release on Monday, that the Governor had dissolved the Assembly in the exercise of powers conferred on her under Article 174 (2) (b) of the Constitution with effect from the afternoon of Sunday, the time by which most results of the just concluded Assembly elections were released.

1,500 passengers stranded, 300 flights cancelled as Cyclone Michaung wreaks havoc at Chennai airport

Nearly 1,500 people are stranded at Chennai airport as flight operations were suspended for most of Monday and will continue to remain so until 9 a.m. on December 5 as heavy rain and winds lashed the city due to Cyclone Michaung.

No disruptions in Parliament this time, INDIA bloc parties resolve

The INDIA bloc parties resolved not to disrupt the proceedings of the winter session of Parliament, which is the penultimate session before the country goes for general elections in April-May next year. The decision was taken in the customary morning meeting hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his office in Parliament on December 4.

Indian companies should invest in ‘climate vulnerable’ countries, says former Maldives President

More Indian companies ought to be investing in clean energy projects in Maldives and other ‘climate vulnerable’ countries instead of putting money in “iron and steel” as this would be a “good investment”, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed told The Hindu on Monday.

At least 13 bodies found in Manipur; another Meitei outfit joins peace talks

The Assam Rifles on December 4 found the bodies of at least 13 men in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur, close to the Myanmar border, a defence source said. The identity of the men is yet to be established.

One-third of all 2022 suicides were of daily wage earners, farmers: NCRB report

India reported a total of over 1.7 lakh suicides in 2022, nearly one-third of whom were daily wage earners, agricultural labourers, and farmers, according to the National Crime Record Bureau’s (NCRB) Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India (ADSI) 2022 report.

India and U.S. can resolve differences, say Jaishankar, Finer

Despite many differences in their relationship, India and the U.S. have been able to surmount all challenges, said the two sides after a visit to New Delhi by U.S. Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer, the first high-level meetings since the U.S. indictment linked an Indian government official to an assassination plot last week.