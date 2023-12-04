Over 9,600 moved to relief camps; over 14,500 involved in rescue and relief operations

December 04, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 9,600 people from Cyclone Michaung affected parts of Tamil Nadu were on Monday moved to 236 relief camps in eight locations as part of precautionary measures.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was monitoring the situation, deputed as many as 13 ministers to coordinate the rescue and relief operations. About 350 boats were mobilised to evacuate people from inundated areas.

Over 700 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, police and fire and rescue departments were being involved in rescuing people in inundated areas, the CM said in a statement. About 250 of them were involved in rescue operations in Chennai. Depending on the need, Coast Guard personnel were also being involved.

Over 8,500 workers have been mobilised to undertake electricity related works and repairs in rain-affected areas in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts, Mr. Stalin said.

As part of efforts to cater to the medical needs and to prevent outbreak of any epidemic, over 4,300 healthcare workers have been mobilised and deployed in eight districts, including Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

Besides, Mr Stalin said, over 1,000 ‘cleanliness workers’ have been mobilised from across the State to undertake relief work in Greater Chennai Corporation and Avadi and Tambaram Municipal Corporations from December 5. Over 1,200 tree cutters, including 300 in Chennai have been deployed in rain-affected districts to ensure fallen trees are removed and to facilitate vehicular traffic.

“The release of surplus water from water bodies is being monitored vigilantly. People living in low-lying areas have been evacuated and made to stay in relief camps,” Mr. Stalin said. Over 5,000 food packets have been distributed in 15 relief camps in Chennai. Between November 30 and the morning of December 4, over 5.35 lakh food packets have been delivered to people in their places of residence.

About 1,900 motors have been employed to pump out water from low-lying areas, in these eight districts and over 900 earth movers (JCB) were deployed in them.

Mr. Stalin said he has deputed 13 Ministers to coordinate rescue efforts and to ensure measures in relief camps in rain-affected districts and urban local bodies.

Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, P.K. Sekarbabu and Ma. Subramanian has been coordinating relief measures in Greater Chennai Corporation. While K.N. Nehru has been camping in the control and command centre at Ripon Buildings to oversee operations, Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran has been camping in the State Emergency Operations Centre to oversee measures.

While S. Muthusamy has been deputed for Kancheepuram district, R. Sakkarapani has been given the task for Tambaram Corporation.

While M.R.K. Panneerselvam would look after Avadi Corporation, S.S. Sivasankar would oversee efforts in Kathivakkam, Manali, Mathur, Chinnasekkadu, Ennore areas. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi would coordinate efforts in Villivakkam, Anna Nagar, Ambattur, K.K. Nagar and M.G.R. Nagar areas.

E.V. Velu would ensure relief operations in Velachery and Madipakkam areas and C.V. Ganesan would oversee operations in Sholinganallur, Perungudi and Perumbakkam areas. P. Moorthy has been given the task in Tiruvallur district, especially Poonamallee and neighbouring areas.

The CM pointed out that Chennai received about 20 cm of rainfall between 8.30 am on December 3 and 8.30 am on December 4 and it received 12 cm within a span of six hours between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm on December 4.

Commending the work undertaken by elected representatives and officials and workers in rescue and relief operations, the CM requested them to continue their good work of taking relief measures to the people during this “challenging time”.