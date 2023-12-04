Governor dissolves the TS Legislative Assembly

December 04, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has ordered dissolution of the existing Legislative Assembly of Telangana on Monday.

The Governor’s office said, in a release on Monday, that the Governor had dissolved the Assembly in exercise of powers conferred on her under Article 174 (2) (b) of the Constitution with effect from the afternoon of Sunday, the time by which most results of the just concluded Assembly elections were released. Dr. Tamilisai took the decision following a resolution submitted by the Council of Ministers of the second Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Sunday late afternoon.

The Governor’s consent follows the gazette notification issued by the General Administration Department about the list of elected members to the Assembly in the just concluded elections counting for which was held on Sunday. The notification included the constituencies and the names of the elected members to the new Assembly under Section 73 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951.

The orders were released after Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj handed over the list of elected representatives from 119 constituencies to Dr. Tamilisai. Simultaneously, the Election Commission of India has issued a notification declaring that the model code of conduct in force had ceased to be in operation with effect from December 3, the day on which the counting for elections in the State had been completed.

The ECI said, in its circular, that the model code of conduct was enforced from the date of announcement of the election schedule by the Commission and “it remains in operation till the completion of the election process”. Now that the results in respect of general elections to the State legislative assemblies of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana and byelections for some constituencies had been declared by the respective returning officers, “the Model Code of Conduct has ceased to be in operation”.