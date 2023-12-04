Country has rejected negativity, don’t vent anger of defeat in Parliament, PM Modi tells Opposition

December 04, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Opposition not to vent its frustration over its defeat in the Assembly elections inMadhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh within Parliament, as the Winter Session got under way on Monday.

Making his customary remarks to the media, on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, he said that such a course of action, of venting frustration against electoral losses, would be counter-productive to the Opposition and harmful for the country.

“The country has rejected negativity. We always have dialogue with Opposition friends at the start of session, we always seek cooperation of everyone. This time also all such processes have been completed,” he said.

Referring to the Parliament as a “temple of democracy” and as a “very important platform for people’s aspirations and strengthening foundation of developed India”, Mr. Modi urged all members to come well prepared and called for a thorough discussion on bills so that good suggestions come to the fore.

‘Learn from defeat’

“If I speak on basis of the Assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for Opposition friends. Instead of making plans for venting frustration over defeat, they should learn from this defeat, leaving behind the habit of negativity of the last nine years, if they move forward with positivity this session, the country will change its perspective towards them. A new door could open for them,” he said. “They are in the Opposition but still I am giving them good advice,” he added.

“I say on the basis of my experience, I would say change your [Opposition] direction a bit, leave the habit of opposing for the sake of opposing. Support constructive things that are in country’s interest, debate the shortcomings that are there and you will see that the hatred among the people over such things, that may change into love,” he said.

Mr. Modi said it was a chance for the Opposition and they should extend cooperation in Parliament.

“I want to say from the political point of view that it is in your [Opposition] interest also to give a message of positivity to the country. It is not good for democracy that your image is of hate and negativity,” he said.

The Winter session of Parliament is scheduled to have 15 sittings till December 22.