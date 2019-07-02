Mumbai rain live updates: Heavy rains in Thane-Palghar; 5 dead, 3 rescued from car

Most parts of Mumbai remained flooded on Tuesday morning, after the city received heavy rainfall on Monday.

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

On Monday, Mumbai received heavy rainfall causing train delays and even the cancellation of the busy Mumbai-Pune intercity trains, and traffic snarls on a working day. A derailment on the ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala led to the cancellation of the Mumbai-Pune trains.

Mumbai, please note these ward control numbers to get in touch with your wards directly for prompt support #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRains #MCGMUpdates pic.twitter.com/eZh59LRfvZ — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 1, 2019

(Updates from Mumbai Bureau and Agencies)

Live updates below:

10.30 am

Heavy rains in Thane-Palghar: 5 dead, 3 rescued from car

Five persons died in rain-related incidents and three were rescued from a submerged car in Thane and adjoining Palghar.

In a wall collapse in an Urdu school near Durgai Fort in Kalyan in the district, three people, including a toddler, were killed.

“At around 1:30am, the protection wall of the school fell on hutments beside. The dead have been identified as Sogan Kamble (60), Karina Chand (32) and three-year-old Bhushan Chand. One person has been injured,” a Thane Disaster Management Cell official said.

In another incident which took place around the same time, a car with three occupants fell into the Chenna Creek between Thane and Bhayander.

Fire brigade personnel from Balkum rushed to the site and managed to rescue the persons from the submerged car, Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said, adding that the car continued to remain stuck in the creek.

Around 50 people were shifted to higher ground in the city’s Bhaskar Colony area after water gushed into their homes in the early hours of the day, an official said.

Two people were swept away in the rains in Jawhar area and Dahanu, he said.

“Sixty-year-old Janu Umbarsada was swept away in a stream in Kundanparda area of Jawhar. Another person, Kailash Nagde (29) was washed away in a flash flood in the Baijapada area of Dahanu,” Palghar Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekananda Kadam said.

Since Sunday, heavy rains has caused Surya, Vaitarna and Pinjal rivers in the region to swell, leaving several residential clusters alongside in danger of getting submerged.

- PTI

10 am

Long-distance passenger trains short-terminated

27 long-distance passenger trains coming to Mumbai have been short-terminated at various stations on Central Railway like Pune, Nashik, Igatpuri, Manmad, Panvel.

Trains short-terminated at Nashik

Nagpur-Mumbai Nandigram Express; Secunderabad-Mumbai Devgiri Express; Gondia-Mumbai Vidarbha Express; Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto Express

Trains short-terminated at Pune

Chennai-Dadar Chennai Express; Puducherri-Dadar Express; Hubballi-LTT Express; Kolhapur-Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express; Visakhapatnam-LTT Express; Gadag-Mumbai Express; Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express

Trains short-terminated at Igatpuri

Tatanagar-LTT Antyodaya Express; Howrah-Mumbai Mail; Gorakhpur-LTT Express; Gorakhpur-LTT Kushinagar Express; Howrah-LTT Jnaneshwari Express; Asansol-Mumbai Express

9.30 am

Navy teams aid rescue efforts

Teams from the Indian Navy's INS Tanaji and Material Organisation jumped in to help with the rescue efforts in the rain-hit city, after the BMC requested assistance.

A statement from the Navy said, "Teams from INS Tanaji and Material Organisation were immediately activated and were later joined by naval diving teams. The team from INS Tanaji encountered extreme waterlogging and abandoned vehicles, preventing their own vehicles from reaching the site. The team moved on foot, carrying safety gear like lifebuoys and lifejackets and was able to help elderly women and children to safer areas."

Navy teams help with rescue efforts in rain-hit Mumbai on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

"About 1000 people have been shifted to safety with the help of NDRF, fire brigade, Naval teams as well as local volunteers. The Indian Navy teams remain in full readiness to respond as and when required," the statement added.

9 am

Train services

Due to very heavy rainfall, Central Railway Suburban Services will run only in following sections till further notice:

CSMT-Bandra on harbour line;

Vashi-Panvel on harbour line;

Thane-Vashi-Panvel on transharbour line;

4th corridor to Kharkopar;

Thane-Kasara/Karjat/Khopoli on main line

Due to heavy rainfall in Nalasopara, suburban and long distance trains are affected on Western Railway. Services between Vasai Road and Virar are being run at 30 minute intervals.

Services are running normal between Churchgate and Vasai Road with delays. Five long distance trains have been short-terminated.

Trains cancelled: Mumbai-Gadag Express, Manmad-Mumbai-Manmad Panchvati Express, Pune-Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express, Pune-Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen, Mumbai-Kolhapur Sahyadri Express, Ratnagiri-Dadar-Ratnagiri Passenger, Manmad-Mumbai-Manmad Rajyarani Express, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express, Nanded-Mumbai-Nanded Tapovan Express, Manmad-LTT-Manmad Express.

8.45 am

54 flights diverted

The Mumbai airport, which was almost closed for over an hour last night, commenced operations on the secondary runway.

However, flight operations are still disrupted as the main runway is closed due to a Spicejet aircraft that is yet to be removed from the edge of the runway. The Boeing aircraft overshot the runway late on Monday night after its landing gear skidded.

Seen here on July 2, 2019 is the SpiceJet Jaipur-Mumbai plane that overshot the runway at Mumbai domestic airport on Monday. No one was injured in this incident; all the passengers were deplaned safely. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Fifty-four flights have been diverted to different airports, said airport officials.

Operations were halted on Monday night due to excessive flooding of the runway as the Mithi River, which passes underneath the airport began swelling.

8.30 am

Clouds observed over north Mah coast including Mumbai.More impact likely over south Guj and adjoining areas.

Mumbai intermitent heavy showers expected today.

Extremely heavy rainfall, more than 200 mm recorded at many places in city; more towards suburbs in last 24 hrs.

TC PL pic.twitter.com/oUAyCTmqjx — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 2, 2019

8.15 am

Officials blame climate change

The Mumbai civic administration sought to disown responsibility for the lack of preparedness.

Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said the 540 mm of rain was the highest over a two-day period in a decade, and blamed “climate change and changed geographical conditions” for water-logging at several places.

8.00 am

Only emergency services to remain functional

The Maharashtra government has said that only emergency services will remain functional in Mumbai due to the incessant rains that has affected the road traffic and railways in the city.

Authorities have also advised people to avoid stepping out of their homes as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains.

The heavy rainfall has submerged the roads and rail tracks. Based on further inputs from other agencies, we have taken the decision to keep emergency services operational. We have appealed to the people not to venture out in this situation, Brijesh Singh, the official spokesperson of the state government, said.

- PTI

7.30 am

Public holiday declared

Authorities declare public holiday in Mumbai after IMD forecasts heavy rain. "People in Mumbai should avoid stepping out of their homes on Tuesday due to heavy rains," PTI reported a civic official as saying.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted that nearly 1000 people were evacuated from Kranti Nagar, Kurla, to prevent any untoward incidents due to an overflowing Mithi river.

The official twitter handle also said that water had been pumped out in several places in the city, including Netaji Palkar Chowk, Andheri, S V Road, Andheri Subway & Sakinaka.

7 am

12 dead in wall collapse in Malad

At least 12 persons dead and 13 injured after a wall collapsed in Malad area of Mumbai following overnight rains. NDRF teams are at the spot.

The incident happened around 2 am when the compound wall in Pimpripada of Malad East area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to wall got trapped under the debris.

"Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured," said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "₹5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased," he said.