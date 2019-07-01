Officials blame climate change as Mumbai goes under again

With 540 mm of rainfall over two days, Mumbai woke up on Monday morning to water-logging across the city, inconveniencing officer-goers, school and college students. Inundation was reported at Hindmata junction and King's Circle in Sion for almost six hours.

The city received 91.9 mm rainfall on Monday alone. The Meteorological Department has warned of “extremely heavy” rainfall in adjoining areas of Thane and Palghar on July 2, 4 and 5. A few places in Mumbai could get heavy to very heavy rainfall Monday and Tuesday, it added.

Private weather agency Skymet said Mumbai is at “serious risk of flooding” between July 3 and 5. “Close to 200 mm or more rain per day is likely during this period,” it said.

Meanwhile the civic administration sought to disown responsibility for the lack of preparedness. Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said the 540 mm of rain was the highest over a two-day period in a decade, and blamed “climate change and changed geographical conditions” for water-logging at several places.

In a few areas like Chembur, houses were flooded.

Long distance passenger trains arriving and departing from the city were affected due to two separate incidents early on Monday in Palghar and the ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala. Several intercity trains from Mumbai to Pune and Surat were also cancelled.

Commuters stranded

Though there was a respite from the heavy showers in the afternoon, many suburban trains were running late.

Western Railway tweeted that Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was keeping a close watch on the situation specially on arrangements for safety of commuters.

A huge crowd was seen at the Thane station as rains delayed train services on the Central Railway line.

Crowds increased at stations leading to a near stampede situation at some places.