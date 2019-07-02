Mumbai

54 flights diverted from Mumbai airport

Passengers stranded at Mumbai airport’s Termial 1 on Tuesday July 2, 2019 after flights were diverted due to the rain

Passengers stranded at Mumbai airport’s Termial 1 on Tuesday July 2, 2019 after flights were diverted due to the rain   | Photo Credit: Sharad Vyas

SpiceJet Boeing skids off runway; poor visibility and excessive flooding hit operations

The heavy rain lashing Mumbai since Monday morning has caused largescale flight disruptions at the city airport, the second biggest in the country after Delhi.

Since early morning on Tuesday, many incoming international flights have been diverted, according to airport officials. Due to inclement weather — cross winds and tail winds — 54 flights have been diverted and 52 cancelled.

The diversions were on account of the closure of the main runway after a SpiceJet Boeing skidded off it and is still stuck at the edge of the runway. This forced the airport authorities to move flight operations to the secondary runway, impacting operations. Poor visibility and excessive flooding of the runway forced the authorities to close the airport for over an hour.

Flight operations have resumed, but in a limited manner.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 2:25:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/flights-diverted-from-mumbai-airport/article28258196.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

