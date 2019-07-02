54 flights diverted from Mumbai airport

The heavy rain lashing Mumbai since Monday morning has caused largescale flight disruptions at the city airport, the second biggest in the country after Delhi.

Since early morning on Tuesday, many incoming international flights have been diverted, according to airport officials. Due to inclement weather — cross winds and tail winds — 54 flights have been diverted and 52 cancelled.

The diversions were on account of the closure of the main runway after a SpiceJet Boeing skidded off it and is still stuck at the edge of the runway. This forced the airport authorities to move flight operations to the secondary runway, impacting operations. Poor visibility and excessive flooding of the runway forced the authorities to close the airport for over an hour.

Flight operations have resumed, but in a limited manner.