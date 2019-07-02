Unprecedented rain triggers chaos in Mumbai

Mumbai woke up to another rainy day and more chaos, bringing the maximum city to a near halt. Heavy rain impacted flight operations at the airport, with many international flights diverted and several domestic ones cancelled. Local train services, the lifeline of the city, were thrown completely out of gear. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received 375.2 mm rainfall in the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Schools and colleges remained closed and authorities declared a public holiday in the city and adjoining regions, asking people to avoid stepping out of their houses. “The rain is unprecedented,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in the morning to review the situation.

The incessant rain also triggered mishaps. In Mumbai, 13 people died and over 50 were injured in a wall collapse in Malad early on Tuesday.

A wall collapse in Kalyan in Thane district early on Tuesday killed three people, officials said.

Train services in disarray

Central Railway (CR) was operating local trains only up to Thane on the Central Line and Vashi on the Harbour Line, and all locals to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar and Kurla remained suspended in the morning.

Waterlogging at the Thane, Mulund, Kurla and Sion stations started late on Monday, owing to heavy rainfall. On the Harbour line, around 4 a.m., the Tilak Nagar nullah began overflowing and flooding the tracks and the premises of the Tilak Nagar Station. Railway tracks were flooded at the Kurla station as well. While there were no trains being run between Thane and CSMT, trains between Kalyan and Thane were also severely delayed. Bhavesh Tawde, a resident of Dombivali, said that there were no trains to Thane for nearly an hour.

Altogether, 54 flights were diverted and 52 cancelled at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport owing to inclement weather.

On the Western line, Nallasopara station witnessed heavy waterlogging, owing to which Western Railway (WR) had to impose severe speed restrictions in the region, operating only one local service between between Vasai Road and Virar every 30 minutes. Local services between Vasai Road and Churchgate were running with delays of 15 minutes.

The impact of the monsoon was also felt on long-distance passenger trains coming into the city. On CR, around 27 trains arriving into the city from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, as well as many from within Maharashtra, were short terminated. CR cancelled the Ratnagiri-Dadar-Ratnagiri Passenger, Manmad-Mumbai-Manmad Rajyarani Express, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express, Nanded-Mumbai-Nanded Tapovan Express, Manmad-LTT-Manmad Express, Mumbai-Madgaon Tejas Express and Dadar-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express.

Outstation trains on WR were also affected because of the situation in Nalasopara and were running late. WR has short terminated four trains coming from Rajasthan and Gujarat at Vapi, Dahanu Road and Surat. The cancellation of long-distance and local trains left hundreds of passengers stranded at the CSMT.

NDRF in Kurla

Heavy rain also saw a joint evacuation operation in suburban Kurla with the National Disaster Response Force, Navy and fire brigade shifting some 1,000 people to temporary shelters, a Navy official said.

A Navy team encountered extreme waterlogging and abandoned vehicles, preventing their own vehicles from reaching the site, the official added.

The team moved on foot, carrying safety gear like lifebuoys and lifejackets and was able to help elderly women and children to safer areas.

More rain forecast

Authorities have declared Tuesday a public holiday in Mumbai as the IMD has forecast heavy rains.

“In the wake of the extreme heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on July 2 as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens,” a civic official said.

Mr. Fadnavis cancelled his scheduled ground-breaking function for the construction of a new building for MLAs. After his visit to BMC, he said, “400 mm rain in three hours in Mumbai is three to four times the drainage capacity. We are monitoring all the unfortunate incidents in Mumbai. There are other incidents in Kalyan and Pune. We will be monitoring. Direction to evacuate, if necessary, has been given.”

He said five pumping stations in the city were working to full capacity and added that efforts were on to restart CR. “Mumbai is getting one month’s rainfall in three to four days. Authorities are working overnight. They are on high alert. Traffic management is on track. Only three or four spots have waterlogging, where there is traffic jam. We are keeping an eye,” he said.

He also announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh from the State government to the next of kin of those killed in the mishaps. “Have asked BMC to also give ₹5 lakh compensation to their families,” he said.

Meanwhile, private weather agency Skymet said Mumbai was at “serious risk of flooding” between July 3 and 5. “Close to 200 mm or more rain per day is likely during this period, which could hamper normal life,” it said.

(With agency inputs)