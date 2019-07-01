Live updates | Mumbai rain | Buses diverted, flights delayed, several trains cancelled

Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Monday morning, the first day of July, causing train delays and even the cancellation of the busy Mumbai-Pune intercity trains, and traffic snarls on a working day.

A derailment on the ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala led to the cancellation of the Mumbai-Pune trains.

12.45 p.m.

Buses diverted

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has had to divert buses at six locations. Buses have been diverted at Sion and Gandhi Market in King's Circle. Buses on SV Road have been diverted to Linking Road due to waterlogging near Bandra Talkies. Buses have also been re-routed onto the Hindmata flyover due to flooding at Hindmata junction.

Other areas where buses have been diverted include Samaj Mandir Hall and Sundar Vihar in Prateeksha Nagar and RCF Colony in Chembur. Due to severe flooding in Cheeta Camp in Mandala, buses have been terminated in Anushakti Nagar.

11 a.m.

Flights running late

Flights are running late by 25 to 30 minutes behind schedule. So far there has been no cancellation or diversion of flights.

10.30 a.m.

Suburban train services affected

Daily commuters at Borivili station waiting to catch a train towards Virar. Trains in the western suburbs are running late due to heavy rain, July 1, 2019 | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Central Railway (CR) had to cancel several intercity passenger trains between Mumbai and Pune due to a derailment on the ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala. CR has managed to clear the middle track and train movement has been restored in the section with speed restrictions. The cancelled trains include the Indrayani Express, the Deccan Express, the Intercity Express, the Pragati Express, the Deccan Queen Express and the Koyna Express.

On the suburban section on the Central line, fast services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were held up due to waterlogging between Kurla and Sion for nearly 40 minutes. Suburban services have since resumed but due to the cascading effect of the waterlogging, trains are running with severe delays. Harbour line services were also running over 30 minutes late as speed restriction had been imposed in the morning at Wadala station.

Western Railway (WR) had to cancel a few trains due to waterlogging in Palghar, while several long-distance passenger trains had to either be short terminated or rescheduled. Train services were permitted to run at regular speeds only by 9.30 a.m.

On the suburban section, due to a bamboo falling on the overhead wires from a construction site at Marine lines, services between Mumbai Central and Churchgate were suspended for over 30 minutes. Construction material has been cleared but the construction site was being examined for further precautions. Trains are running only on the fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central, while some slow trains are being reversed from Mumbai Central.

Waterlogging on key arterial roads

Waterlogging at King's Circle towards Sion hospital after heavy rain in Mumbai on Monday, July 1, 2019 | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

Traffic on key arterial roads such as Western Express Highway (WEH), Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, SV Road, LBS Marg, etc, was crawling as a result of the downpour.

Due to waterlogged at Kings Circle and Sion Circle, traffic is slow moving on the northbound section of the Kings circle flyover and southbound section of the Sion flyover. On WEH, southbound traffic is severely affected with slow-moving traffic from Aarey junction in Goregaon to Samta Nagar in Dahisar.

Traffic at Hindmata junction had to also be diverted to the Hindmata flyover due to severe waterlogging in the area. Southbound traffic on Eastern Freeway is also slow moving due to waterlogging in the tunnel of the freeway.

Mumbai-Pune trains cancelled after derailment

A goods train between Karjat and Lonavala in Maharashtra derailed in the early hours of Monday, affecting several Mumbai-Pune intercity and long-distance services.

The incident occurred around 4.15 a.m. in the ghat section between Jambrung and Thakurwadi stations, when around 15 bogies of the goods train derailed. Owing to the derailment, the down line (towards Mumbai) and the middle line were infringed, affecting several trains. The middle line has since been cleared for traffic and trains are running with speed restrictions.

The immediate impact was on intercity trains from Mumbai to Pune, which have been cancelled. The Indrayani Express, Deccan Express, Intercity Express, Pragati Express, Deccan Queen Express and Koyna Express were cancelled. The Bhusaval-Pune Express was short terminated at Nashik, while the Pune-Solapur Intercity Express has also been cancelled.

The departure times of trains such as the Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express and the Pune-Santragachi Humsafar Express have been rescheduled.