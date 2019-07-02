SpiceJet flight from Jaipur skids while landing in Mumbai, all safe

A SpiceJet Boeing aircraft overshot the runway at Mumbai airport late on Monday night after its landing gear skid due to heavy rains in the city since morning.

According to airport officials the plane, a Boeing 737-800, was struck at the edge of the main runway causing flight disruptions at the airport.

Officials said the secondary runway has been put into operation and there has been slow handling of traffic.

The incident took place at 11.51 p.m. when the plane arrived from Jaipur. It could not be immediately verified as to how many passengers were on board flight SG 6237.

An airport official said all passengers were safe and no injury has been reported. Passengers were transferred to coaches and shifted to the terminal. A statement from the airline was awaited at the time of going to press.

The disruption is likely to affect the schedule of international flights as few domestic flights operate late in the night. Several international flights are also likely to be diverted. First of these was the AF218 from Paris which was diverted to Bengaluru.