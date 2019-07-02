Rain throws Central Railway services out of gear

Incessant rainfall since Monday night threw local rail services on Central Railway (CR) completely out of gear on Tuesday morning. CR is operating locals only up to Thane on the Central Line and Vashi on the Harbour Line. All locals to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar and Kurla have been suspended.

Waterlogging at the Thane, Mulund, Kurla and Sion stations started late last night owing to heavy rainfall. On the Harbour line, around 4 a.m., the Tilak Nagar nullah began overflowing and flooding the tracks and the premises of the Tilak Nagar Station. Railway tracks were flooded at Kurla station as well. While there were no trains being run between Thane and CSMT, trains between Kalyan and Thane are also severely delayed. Bhavesh Tawde, a resident of Dombivali, said that there were no trains to Thane for nearly one hour.

On the Western line, Nalasopara station witnessed heavy waterlogging, owing to which Western Railway (WR) had to impose severe speed restrictions in the region. As a consequence, only one local service is being operated between between Vasai Road and Virar every 30 minutes. Local services between Vasai Road and Churchgate are running without any disruptions but are delayed by around 15 minutes.

The impact of the monsoon was felt on the long-distance passenger trains coming into the city as well. On CR, around 27 trains arriving into the city from other States such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, as well as many from within Maharashtra, had to be short terminated. CR had to cancel the Ratnagiri-Dadar-Ratnagiri Passenger, Manmad-Mumbai-Manmad Rajyarani Express, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express, Nanded-Mumbai-Nanded Tapovan Express, Manmad-LTT-Manmad Express, Mumbai-Madgaon Tejas Express and Dadar-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express.

Outstation trains on WR were also affected because of the situation in Nalasopara and were running late. WR has short terminated four trains coming from Rajasthan and Gujarat at Vapi, Dahanu Road and Surat.