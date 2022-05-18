Heavy rain in Bengaluru claims 2 lives, traffic jam on road to airport

The Hindu Bureau May 18, 2022 09:50 IST

IMD says Bengaluru received widespread rains with rainfall above 100 mm at a few places and above 50 mm at many places on May 17 night

A portion of the road, around Namma Metro pillar # 489, was washed away following heavy rain, on Mysuru Road near Bangalore University junction in Bengaluru on May 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Two labourers were found dead at a pipeline work site in Ullala Upanagara after heavy rains overnight on May 17-18. The deceased have been identified as Devbharath from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. IMD says Bengaluru received widespread rains with rainfall above 100 mm at a few places and above 50 mm at many places on May 17 night. Airport road flooded due to heavy rain last night in #Bengaluru. Photo: Suchith Kidiyoor #BengaluruRainspic.twitter.com/F2wOygFfZc — The Hindu-Bengaluru (@THBengaluru) May 18, 2022 On May 18 morning, many areas in Bengaluru continued to be under water. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is deploying motors to pump water out of these areas. Basava Nagar near HAL, areas near Lal Bagh and some pockets of Basaveshwara Nagar are among the areas that were inundated. Several underpasses and pedestrian subways are inundated, which is disrupting movement of vehicles and commuters. Movement of vehicles to the airport has been disrupted by the flooding on a railway underpass at Devanahalli. There are reports of flooding in underpasses at Kodigehalli and Hebbal. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who holds charge of Bengaluru development, is expected to visit rain-affected areas in the city.



