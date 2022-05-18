Bengaluru

Photos | Wet & cold summer in Bengaluru

Heavy rains in Bengaluru caused the death of two labourers who were working on a pipeline of the BWSSB. The two deaths were in addition to flooding in many localities in the city. Some people missed their flights owing to flooding on the road leading to Bengaluru airport.

