Photos | Wet & cold summer in Bengaluru
May 18, 2022 16:22 IST
Heavy rains in Bengaluru cause the death of two labourers and flooding in several localities
Photo: MURALI KUMAR K
Photo: MURALI KUMAR K
Photo: MURALI KUMAR K
Photo: MURALI KUMAR K
Photo: MURALI KUMAR K
Photo: MURALI KUMAR K
Photo: MURALI KUMAR K
Photo: MURALI KUMAR K
Photo: MURALI KUMAR K
Heavy rains in Bengaluru cause the death of two labourers and flooding in several localities
Heavy rains in Bengaluru caused the death of two labourers who were working on a pipeline of the BWSSB. The two deaths were in addition to flooding in many localities in the city. Some people missed their flights owing to flooding on the road leading to Bengaluru airport.
