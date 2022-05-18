Photos | Wet & cold summer in Bengaluru

1/9

Pre-monsoon clouds over Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on May 16, 2022. This summer, Bengaluru has been receiving rain since April. As a result, average temperate has been below normal and the city has been relatively cool this summer. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Heavy rain led to inundation of Mysuru Road in the evening of May 17, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Commuters and pedestrians put themselves at risk when they walk in flooded areas because of the possibility of falling in an open manhole or a drain. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

You can gauge the depth of the water that had accumulated on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru on the evening of May 17, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

You can never tell how many death traps are hidden under this water Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

People venture out in their personal vehicles. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

The morning revealed the risks. A portion of the road, around Namma Metro pillar # 489 on Mysuru Road near Bangalore University junction, was washed away following heavy overnight rains, in Bengaluru on May 18, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Two persons were washed away during heavy rains while working inside a huge pipe, which is part of Cauvery 5th Stage drinking water pipeline project of BWSSB, on the double road of Ullal Upanagar BDA Layout in the western part of Bengaluru, on May 18, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K