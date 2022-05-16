Streets waterlogged in Bengaluru as rain continues on Monday

The pre-monsoon showers continued in Bengaluru on Monday as moderate rainfall lashed the city in the second half of the day. By evening, many roads within the Central Business District and some other parts of the city were waterlogged, which also led to traffic snarls at many places during the peak hour.

The parking area at Swami Vivekananda Road metro station was unapproachable owing to waterlogging. “I was forced to drive in the rain as I could not park my vehicle at the metro station. There was also waterlogging on Suranjandas Road, Old Madras Road, and even parts of Cubbon Road,” said Diya, who had to travel to CBD during the evening for work.

The roads were also flooded in parts of Whitefield, Sarjapur, Hebbal, Kodigehalli, and Yelahanka. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room received waterlogging complaints from near Ayyappa temple in Madiwala and Bhadrappa Layout in Hebbal. A tree also fell down near Oil Mill Road.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert (very heavy rainfall) in Bengaluru for Tuesday and Wednesday. “The rainfall will continue in the city throughout the week. On at least one of these days, there will be very heavy rainfall. On other days, we might see moderate rain,” a scientist at IMD, Bengaluru, said.