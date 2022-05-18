Karnataka

Rain in Karnataka: Holiday for schools in Hassan

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish declared a holiday for schools (up to class 10) on May 18 in view of heavy rains in the district. However, the 2nd PU examination will be held as per schedule.

The DC said as there had been a warning of heavy rains up to 2 pm, schools would remain closed on the day.

It has been raining heavily in several parts of Hassan since May 17 night. Many roads are inundated and low-lying areas are flooded.


