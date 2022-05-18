Torrential rain lashes Bengaluru; low-lying areas inundated

Vehicles break down; commuters stranded; water enters houses

Motorists in several parts of the city had to go through inundated roads following torrential rain on Tuesday. The rainfall, which started by evening, intensified by night, with lightning and thunder, and resulted in long traffic jams. Several cars and buses broke down, especially in areas like Hebbal, Silk Board, Mysuru Road and Bommanahalli.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had sounded an orange alert for the day.

Commuters struggled to get cabs and autorickshaws “I left my workplace at Cunningham Road for my home in Jayanagar, but a few minutes later it started raining heavily, and I could not find cabs even after trying for 15 minutes. I had to ask a relative who works nearby to drop me home,” said Varsha, a private sector employee.

“The roads, including those in the CBD, were waterlogged through my 12 km ride back home late in the evening. It took me much longer than usual to finally reach home,” said Ira, who in MG Road.

While water came up to 4 ft. on Mourya Road, it was almost 3 ft. in Chickpet, Sultanpet and Nagarthpet. Even the Sirsi Circle flyover was waterlogged by 10 p.m. Waterlogging was reported from Majestic, Corporation, Nagarthpet, Shantinagar, Kodigehalli, Jalahalli, Peenya, Goraguntepalya, Thyagarajnagar, Guttahalli, Richmond Town, Okalipuram, and around the CBD.

As water began entering houses, BBMP control room received complaints from Hosakerehalli, Jayanagara, Shivajinagar, Mahalakshmipuram, Basaweshwarnagar, J.C. Nagar, JJR Nagar, HSR Layout, Koramangala, SVR Layout, Bommanahalli, Hulimavu, BC Palya, Malleshwaram and other lowlying areas.

“Our city is going to be flooded and sinking. Travelling on roads is going to be a nightmare”, said a resident on Twitter. “If it rains like this for another two hours, Bengaluru will be knee deep under water,” said another.

Two domestic flights to KIA from Rajahmundry and Kolkata were diverted to Chennai. Namma Metro services on the Green Line were temporarily disrupted due to the tripping of the transformer.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur in the city for at least three more days, according to IMD Bengaluru.