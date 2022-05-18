Bengaluru

Video | Rain in Bengaluru was cool till it became dangerous

Two labourers were found dead at a pipeline work site in Ullala Upanagara after heavy overnight rains in Bengaluru on May 17-18. The deceased have been identified as Devbharath from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh.

IMD says Bengaluru received widespread rains with rainfall above 100 mm at a few places and above 50 mm at many places on May 17 night.

Following heavy overnight rains, some schools declared a holiday for students on May 18.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
Karnataka CM announces ₹25,000 compensation for flooded homes, ₹5 lakh for those killed in Bengaluru rains
Passengers miss flights due to flood on road to Bengaluru airport
Heavy rain in Bengaluru claims 2 lives, people miss flights due to flood on airport road
Rain in Karnataka: Holiday for schools in Hassan

Printable version | May 18, 2022 3:02:59 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/video-rain-in-bengaluru-was-cool-till-it-became-dangerous/article65425846.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY