Rain havoc in Mysuru: Road washed away

A road, built over a storm water drain, was washed away following overnight rain in Mysuru, on May 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

A road built over a storm water drain in Bogadi was washed away while trees and electricity poles collapsed, causing damage to vehicles in different places as heavy rains lashed Mysuru overnight.

The residents of areas around Nagalingeshwara temple and Amritanandamayi school were shocked to see that the road built over a storm water drain had been washed away in the rain on May 17.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra visited the spot, which is adjacent to Nagalingeshwara temple and behind Amritanandamayi School in Bogadi, to assess the damage.

A huge tree had fallen over a car in Vidyaranyapuram, causing severe damage to the vehicle. Area corporator M V Ramaprasad visited the spot and urged the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities to immediately carry out a survey of trees and branches that are on the verge of collapsing.

A tree fell on a car in Vidyaranyapuram in Mysuru during overnight rains, on May 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

He wanted the authorities to conduct the exercise along with officials of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) so that necessary action, including pruning or cutting of trees and branches hanging over electricity wires and poles, can be taken.

Residents of a few low-lying areas in Mysuru have complained of water-logging.

According to data made available by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Mysuru city, Srirangapatna and T. Narsipura had received heavy rainfall during the last 24 hours.