HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengalureans lost ₹470 crore in cyber crimes in 2023

Police recover ₹28.4 crore, freeze ₹201.8 crore

October 11, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The cases include a variety of online frauds.

The cases include a variety of online frauds. | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

Bengaluru recorded 12,615 cyber crime cases with a total loss of ₹470.05 crores till September-end 2023.

Of this, city police managed to recover ₹28.4 crore and froze ₹201.8 crore in various bank accounts. The police managed to return ₹27.6 crore to the rightful owners and are waiting for consent from courts to return the rest of the money, a police officer said.

The cases include a variety of online frauds, like online job fraud, debit or credit card fraud, gift fraud, loan app fraud, bitcoin cases, sextortion, data theft, matrimonial fraud, card skimming, email spoofing, lottery fraud, online gaming fraud, and SIM cloning.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / cyber crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.