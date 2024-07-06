GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tension prevails in north Chennai following murder of BSP leader Armstrong

Published - July 06, 2024 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State President Armstrong was murdered by a gang in Perambur on Friday.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State President Armstrong was murdered by a gang in Perambur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tension prevailed at Sembium and Perambur following the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong by a gang of unidentified men. On hearing the news of his death, his supporters gathered in front of his house and staged a road roko demanding justice. Shops and business establishments downed their shutters and MTC buses suspended their services. Besides, traffic was also affected.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State President Armstrong was murdered by a gang in Perambur on Friday.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State President Armstrong was murdered by a gang in Perambur on Friday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM. B

Senior police officers held talks with agitating supporters and assured them of quick action to apprehend the killers. Police beefed up bandobust in and around the locality by deploying more personnel. 

Mr. Armstrong had completed his law degree from Venkateswara University, Tirupati and practised as a lawyer in Chennai courts. First, he was elected as a corporation councillor in 2006 and became the president of BSP, Tamil Nadu unit, the next year. He also garnered substantial votes in the Kolathur constituency when he unsuccessfully contested the 2011 Assembly election. He always raised his voice for the cause of Dalits and the underprivileged.

His friends, including film director Pa. Ranjith, broke down when they reached the Apollo Hospital where Mr. Armstrong was declared dead. Mr. Armstrong’s body was brought from Apollo Hospital to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem where his supporters gathered and staged a road roko condemning the attack. Police cordoned off the area to prevent any violence.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.