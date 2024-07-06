Tension prevails in north Chennai following murder of BSP leader Armstrong

Tension prevailed at Sembium and Perambur following the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong by a gang of unidentified men. On hearing the news of his death, his supporters gathered in front of his house and staged a road roko demanding justice. Shops and business establishments downed their shutters and MTC buses suspended their services. Besides, traffic was also affected.

Senior police officers held talks with agitating supporters and assured them of quick action to apprehend the killers. Police beefed up bandobust in and around the locality by deploying more personnel.

Mr. Armstrong had completed his law degree from Venkateswara University, Tirupati and practised as a lawyer in Chennai courts. First, he was elected as a corporation councillor in 2006 and became the president of BSP, Tamil Nadu unit, the next year. He also garnered substantial votes in the Kolathur constituency when he unsuccessfully contested the 2011 Assembly election. He always raised his voice for the cause of Dalits and the underprivileged.

His friends, including film director Pa. Ranjith, broke down when they reached the Apollo Hospital where Mr. Armstrong was declared dead. Mr. Armstrong’s body was brought from Apollo Hospital to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem where his supporters gathered and staged a road roko condemning the attack. Police cordoned off the area to prevent any violence.