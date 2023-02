February 15, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - PALANI

A 10-member NIA team conducted a search at the residence of Raja Mohammed (34) on Karuppu Thevar Street in Neikkarapatti near Palani in Dindigul district.

The NIA sleuths were accompanied by local police when they searched the residence of Raja Mohammed, who is said to be a wholesale coconut merchant. The search was conducted from around 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A senior police officer said the search was conducted in connection with the car cylinder blast in Coimbatore in October 2022.