Protest for ‘jallikattu’ gains greater momentum

GAINING MOMENTUM: Students of St: Xavier’s College in Palayamkottai staging a demonstration on their college premises on Wednesday in support of jallikattu; lawers organising a rooster fight on Tirunelveli-Trichendur Highway. Students from various colleges and general public at VOC Stadium in Palayamkottai.

The agitation in support of ‘jallikattu’ assumed greater momentum on Wednesday with thousands of students joining the protesters here.

Though police tried to pacify the youngsters, who had gathered at VOC Ground in Palayamkottai since Tuesday evening and stayed there overnight, their efforts went in vain as the protesters were stubborn in their demand for allowing jallikattu in Tamil Nadu through an Ordinance.

They also raised slogans against the force used by the police to disperse the protesters in Alanganallur in Madurai district and other places.

“If the police are planning to recreate a Jallianwala Bagh in Tamil Nadu, the youngsters are prepared to face it for the cause of resurrecting jallikattu and uprooting People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in India,” they shouted.

“Everyone affiliated to PETA will repent very soon,” they yelled.

Students of St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai, staged a sit-in protest on their college premises before the regular working hours in support of jallikattu and attended classes. Similar protest was staged by the students of Sankar Polytechnic too.

Students of PMT College, Melaneelithanallur, abstained from classes and staged a demonstration. Over 500 students staged a demonstration near Tenkasi new bus stand.

Protests were organised in Sankarankovil, Puliyangudi, Nanguneri and Valliyoor as well.

Students of Government Law College here blocked traffic on Palayamkottai - Thoothukudi Highway around 11.15 a.m. for a while. Then they took out a procession from their college to VOC Ground to join other jallikattu supporters.

Advocates, staged a demonstration in front of the District Court Complex, organised a rooster fight right on Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi Highway, and dispersed.

Meanwhile, students and youngsters from various parts of the district started joining the protesters at VOC Ground.

When DMK MLAs T.P.M. Mohideen Khan (Palayamkottai) and A.L.S. Lakshmanan (Tirunelveli) came to VOC Ground around noon, the protesters asked them to leave the venue. The MLAs left the spot silently.

On behalf of Nellai Press Club, a demonstration was organised at Jawahar Grounds.

Thoothukudi

Students from various educational institutions staged protests at 12 places, including Thoothukudi, Kovilpatti and Tiruchendur, across Thoothukudi district. Several students boycotted classes.

Cadres of Naam Tamilar Katchi and Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, and lawyers also joined the stir. The protests organised by youths at SAV School Grounds in Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur bus stand and in front of Travellers’ Bungalow in Kovilpatti were continuing since morning hours, sources said.