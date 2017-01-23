The seven days of jallikattu protests

Violence breaks out in Alanganallur after eviction of protesters

Police lathi charge protesters who refused to leave the venue on Monday.

Police lathi charge protesters who refused to leave the venue on Monday.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Violence broke out in Alanganallur on Monday after a group of local youngsters resorted to stone pelting following the forceful eviction of around 200 protesters, who refused to call off the protest, despite majority of the village deciding to conduct Jallikattu on February 1.

At least 15 people were injured in the violence and around 35 protesters had been detained by the police, as per initial reports.

Tension mounted in the village since morning as a core group of protesters, predominantly activists from other cities who were playing a pivotal role in the protests from day one, managed to retain a considerable number of locals, particularly women, to continue the protests.

Emotions were running high as the protesters termed everyone calling for stopping the protests as traitors. They also said that the State government was cheating them by providing a stopgap solution for conducting jallikattu.

Meanwhile, the village jallikattu organizing committee convened a meeting at the temple near jallikattu arena and announced that they will conduct jallikattu on February 1 in coordination with the district administration.

They also thanked the protesters, who had come from all over Tamil Nadu for the phenomenal victory. Later, repeated appeals by the village organizing committee to the protesters to give up the struggle failed.

As police began to round up the protesters, a group of women protesters, mostly from the village, formed a chain around the remaining protesters, some of whom were forcefully taken away by their husbands later.

Close to noon, the police forcefully evicted all the protesters from the venue. Soon after the protesters were evicted, some of the local youths started pelting stones from the adjacent streets towards the police.

The police, who initially had to take backtrack, later resorted to lathicharge and threw stones back at the stone-pelters to chase them away.

Riot like situation prevailed in the village for about 20 minutes in the village, following which the situation was brought under control. An eerie silence prevailed over the village with everyone remaining indoors and all the shops remaining closed.

At least fifteen people, including women protesters and police, incurred minor to severe injuries in the violence. The injured had been taken to different hospitals.

Madurai South Zone Inspector General of Police S. Murugan later visited the spot and assessed the situation.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 8:05:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/violence-breaks-out-in-alanganallur-after-eviction-of-protesters/article17082336.ece1

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
The end of a protest
The sea of enthusiastic protesters on the Marina.
Anatomy of a protest
Centre says it is monitoring situation in Tamil Nadu
Chennai streets turn a battleground
Pro-jallikattu protests in Coimbatore end with agitation, violence
WhatsApp message from Ukraine triggered the Tamukkam protest
Train services through Madurai junction resume
Rail blockade earned wrath of people: Chamber
Protest for jallikattu at Tamukkam ends
Jallikattu protests end on peaceful note
Public transport in Chennai grinds to a halt
Violence forces schools, colleges close early
Stir at Alanganallur ends with violence
You are reading
Violence breaks out in Alanganallur after eviction of protesters
Jallikattu protesters firm on permanent solution
Supporters of Jallikattu stage a demonstration with National Flags outside of Tamukkam grounds in connection with Jallikattu issue in Madurai on Monday.
Policeman on duty killed by bull at jallikattu in village of Virudhunagar district; Assembly passes Bill
Indications were clear that event couldn’t be held at Alanganallur
Protesters put up stiff resistance in Coimbatore
A movement to reclaim Tamil pride
Software companies in Mysuru join pro-jallikattu protest
Rajnath assures action on promulgation of jallikattu ordinance
List of cancelled and diverted train services
SC agrees to Centre’s plea to delay Jallikattu verdict
Tamil Nadu to take ordinance route for conducting Jallikattu
Political parties support bandh call
Seven students faint
Lorries to stay off roads
Hotels, shops to down shutters
Residents stage agitations
Apolitical groups extend solidarity as protest enters third day
Vaiko
‘Youths’ protest will script resounding victory’
Women show up in large numbers at protest
A show of strength and solidarity
Tamil Nadu to shut down today
A.R. Rahman and Viswanathan Anand.
Celebrities lend star power
Ramadoss marches towards PM’s residence, detained
Sasikala’s claims are misleading, says PETA
TNAU Management Board member resigns
‘From sport, jallikattu has transformed into cultural identity’
Protesters continue to throng the Marina beach promenade where thousands are streaming in to protest the ban on jallikattu. Families with children in tow were a sight on the waterfront on Thusday night.
For Centre and T.N., the options are tricky but worth a try
Alanganallur unmoved by CM’s Delhi visit
Lawyers’ fora call for court boycott
Centre is anti-Tamil: Opposition
PIL against policeexcess dismissed
Tamil Nadu to shut down today
All traders in Madurai to down shutters today
Southern Railway cancels trains
Students’ protest attracts more crowd at Tamukkam
Traffic thrown out of gear for second day in Chennai
Techies protesting in between shifts, after work
Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi
TN can enact law to treat jallikattu as traditional sport: Rohatgi
As jallikattu protests snowball, TN to shut down
Celebrities welcome, till they grab the mike
Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre climb up mobile tower
Thousands of passengers stranded as trains stop at Dindigul
Jallikattu protesters get more backing
Jallikattu ban: Students force train to a halt in Madurai
Students’ protests attract more crowds
‘Protest will not end till a bull runs on to the ring’
Jallikattu: MHA awaits reply from Environment Ministry
Cannot direct Centre, TN to frame special law on jallikattu: HC
Govt would reach decision on jallikattu by weekend: Dave
A simmering resentment
The bull is trending
When two eras overlap
Jallikattu protest: Changes in train timings
More people throng pro-jallikattu protest venue
Jallikattu protests
The limits to popular sentiment
Jallikattu: protests continue in Kancheepuram
Protest rocks Tiruchi, Thanjavur districts
Closure of college: Students hold talk with management
Ban PETA, say protesters
Traffic hit on many roads
College students join protest for jallikattu in Vellore
Protests continue in Tiruvannamalai
Students show solidarity with jallikattu supporters
Thousands gather at Tamukkam demanding jallikattu
Seeman
Seeman begins separate protest
Protest for ‘jallikattu’ gains greater momentum
Protest on Marina brings traffic to a standstill
Stir intensifies at Alanganallur
Protests for jallikattu spread far and wide
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY