All four accused in Hyderabad vet rape and murder case shot dead

The four accused in the case of rape and murder of a woman veterinarian have been killed in an exchange of fire with the police at Chatanpally of Shadnagar, 50 km from Hyderabad.
According to police sources, the accused tried to flee when they were taken to Chatanpally, where the charred body of the vet was found, to reconstruct the crime scene.
Sources said the accused snatched the weapons from the police and started firing when they were taken to Chatanpally.
However, the Cyberabad police are yet to make an official announcement on how the encounter took place. Senior police officials said they would announce details soon.
The encounter took place close to the spot where the accused allegedly torched her body after raping her.
