Hyderabad

Four arrested for veterinarian’s rape and murder in Hyderabad

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar addresses a press conference in Shamshabad, Hyderabad on November 29, 2019. Photo: Special Arrangement

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar addresses a press conference in Shamshabad, Hyderabad on November 29, 2019. Photo: Special Arrangement  

more-in

Police said a truck driver and three cleaners were arrested.

A woman veterinarian, whose charred body was found in Hyderabad on November 28, was raped and killed, the police said.

A truck driver and three cleaners were arrested. They planned to sexually assault her when they saw her parking her two-wheeler at Tondupally toll plaza on Wednesday evening. When she left for Gachibowli in a cab, they deflated a tyre of her scooter. When she returned at 9.18 p.m., she noticed that the bike had broken down and a few minutes later, driver Mohammed alias Areef, 26, offered to get the vehicle repaired and sent cleaner Jollu Shiva, 20, with it, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar said here on Friday.

Shiva returned without fixing the bike and said the shop was closed. Minutes later, he again took the vehicle away. “As she was waiting for the scooter, Areef and other cleaners Jollu Naveen, 20, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, 20, dragged her to a plot and raped her,” he said.

Meanwhile, an unidentified woman, aged 30, was found burnt to death in Cyberabad on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana Hyderabad
Hyderabad
murder
sexual assault & rape
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 12:12:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/four-arrested-for-vets-rape-and-murder-in-hyderabad/article30119005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY