Four arrested for veterinarian’s rape and murder in Hyderabad

A woman veterinarian, whose charred body was found in Hyderabad on November 28, was raped and killed, the police said.

A truck driver and three cleaners were arrested. They planned to sexually assault her when they saw her parking her two-wheeler at Tondupally toll plaza on Wednesday evening. When she left for Gachibowli in a cab, they deflated a tyre of her scooter. When she returned at 9.18 p.m., she noticed that the bike had broken down and a few minutes later, driver Mohammed alias Areef, 26, offered to get the vehicle repaired and sent cleaner Jollu Shiva, 20, with it, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar said here on Friday.

Shiva returned without fixing the bike and said the shop was closed. Minutes later, he again took the vehicle away. “As she was waiting for the scooter, Areef and other cleaners Jollu Naveen, 20, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, 20, dragged her to a plot and raped her,” he said.

Meanwhile, an unidentified woman, aged 30, was found burnt to death in Cyberabad on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)