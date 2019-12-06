NGOs demand tough action in Hyderabad rape, murder case

Various social outfits joined hands at Gandhi Statue here on Thursday calling for stringent action against the accused in the recent rape and murder of a young woman in Hyderabad.

Activists staged a demonstration expressing serious concern over the growing incidents of sexual assault against women, and sought exemplary punishment for the accused in the Hyderabad case which has sent shockwaves across the country.

Mahila Chetana general secretary K. Padma demanded that the Centre come out with a policy to ban pornographic websites, which she alleged were turning youths into ‘perverts’. “The Censor Board should impose strict restrictions on films showing violence and obscenity,” Ms. Padma said.

Other demands included curbs on television serials that depicted women in poor light, a complete ban on liquor, and measures to promote gender equality. Activists also called on the Centre and State governments to initiate steps to stop trafficking of women and children.

Ms. Padma also sought stringent action against a man who was accused of throwing acid on a woman in Gajuwaka.

Former professor of law K.P. Subba Rao, A.P. CLC leaders T. Srirammurthy and P.V. Ramana, Nastika Samajam representatives Rama Prabhu, Murthy and Vigyanand, Chaitanya Sravanthi representative Malini, and Global Aid founder Sai Padma were among those who took part in the demonstration.

Students taking part in the demonstration displayed placards with a message addressed to the Prime Minister calling for curbs on pornographic websites. Students of Sanskruti Global School, its principal and teachers took part in the programme.