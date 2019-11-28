Burnt body on Bengaluru Highway was of missing lady govt. vet

HYDERABAD A burning body of a 27-year-old woman was found under a bridge on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway at Chatanpally in Shadnagar near here on Thursday morning.

A local milk vendor saw a body in flames and alerted the police, following which Shadnagar police, along with Clues team, and dog squad rushed to the spot and recovered the body. The victim was identified as Priyanka Reddy, a government veterinary doctor in Kollapur in Nawabpet mandal in Mahbubnagar district. She was a resident of Shamshabad rural.

Stranded, and scorched

According to reports, on Wednesday afternoon Dr. Reddy went to Gachibowli on personal work. While returning home around 9 p.m., she told her sister that her two-wheeler tyre got punctured mid-way and two strangers offered to help. “A few minutes after they took her bike for repair, the victim called her sister again and said a few people were suspiciously moving around her,” Shadnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police V. Surender said.

Later, when the family lost contact with the victim, they lodged a complaint with Shamshabad Rural police, following which a woman missing case was registered and her photograph circulated among all police station WhatsApp groups.

Identified by pendant

“Soon after getting information about a body burning on the outskirts of Chatanpally, we contacted the Shamshabad police and the victim’s sister confirmed that it was Priyanka’s body only after identifying the scarf and lord Ganesh’s gold pendant on her body,” the officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was taken to an isolated place by unidentified persons in a car and later her body was set afire under a bridge.

Cyberabad Police said a case was registered, and teams have been formed to identify and nab the suspects.