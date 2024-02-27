GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Rajya Sabha Election LIVE Updates: Voting underway for 15 seats; SP’s chief whip in U.P. Assembly resigns

High-stake electoral fight between INDIA bloc and BJP underway in in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh

February 27, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 12:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
H.D. Kumaraswamy waits for his turn as Basavaraj Bommai casts his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections for four seats from Karnataka on February 27, 2024.

H.D. Kumaraswamy waits for his turn as Basavaraj Bommai casts his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections for four seats from Karnataka on February 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The voting for Rajya Sabha election is underway and three States are expected to see heated contests between the BJP and the INDIA bloc. Amid cross-voting fears, voting is underway for ten Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, four in Karnataka and one in Himachal Pradesh.

In Himachal Pradesh, the polling was brisk and 64 out of the 68 members had cast their votes by 11 a.m.

In Karnataka, the ruling Congress is claiming it could get support from the rival camp. Fearing cross-voting, both the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance huddled their MLAs in a private resort on Feb. 26 and held a workshop for the new members on election process and how to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, with eight BJP candidates and three from the Samajwadi Party in the fray in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey resigned from the post of party chief whip a day after he skipped a meeting called by party chief Akhilesh Yadav on the Rajya Sabha elections. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said those who are looking for “profit” in the situation will leave.

The counting will commence from 5 p.m. onwards.

Follow LIVE Updates here
  • February 27, 2024 12:03
    Rifts erupt between SP-Apna Dal (K) after heated arguments over RS poll: Sources

    In a major setback to the Samajwadi Party, there appears to be a split between the Samajwadi Party and its ally the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) as there was a heated argument over the phone between SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Apna Dal (K) Chief Pallavi Patel regarding Rajya Sabha voting on Tuesday, said sources.

    “Akhilesh Yadav told Pallavi Patel on the phone that he does not need Pallavi Patel’s vote during the Rajya Sabha election,” the source added.

  • February 27, 2024 11:39
    Voting underway for four RS seats in Karnataka as Congress eyes rival camp support

    Amid cross-voting fears, voting in the elections for the four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka went underway on Tuesday, with the ruling Congress claiming it could get support from the rival camp.

    Fearing cross-voting, both the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance huddled their MLAs in a private resort on Monday and held a workshop for the new members on election process and how to cast their votes. 

    The Congress has 133 MLAs, excluding the Speaker, while the BJP and JD(S) have 66 and 19 legislators, respectively, in the 223-member House. Others account for four. However, one Congress MLA died on Sunday.

  • February 27, 2024 11:22
    Polling underway for lone RS seat from Himachal Pradesh

    The polling began at 9 a.m. and Independent MLA from Hamipur Ashish was the first to cast his vote. The polling was brisk and 64 out of the 68 members had cast their votes by 11 a.m.

    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Congress MLA from Chintpurni Sudershan Babloo who fell ill on Monday are yet to cast their votes.

  • February 27, 2024 11:21
    Voting underway in 10 Rajya Sabha seats from U.P.

    Voting was underway in the elections for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday with eight BJP candidates and three from the Samajwadi Party in the fray.

  • February 27, 2024 11:20
    SP MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey resigns as chief whip in U.P. Assembly

    Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey on Tuesday resigned from the post of party chief whip a day after he skipped a meeting called by party chief Akhilesh Yadav on the Rajya Sabha elections.

    In a letter to Mr. Yadav, the SP leader said, “You had appointed me as chief whip of Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh Assembly. I am resigning as the chief whip. Kindly accept my resignation.”

    Mr. Pandey is an MLA from Unchahar constituency in Raebareli. He was a cabinet minister in the previous Akhilesh Yadav government. - PTI

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / Samajwadi Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / election / politics / Rajya Sabha

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.