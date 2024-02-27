February 27, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 12:10 pm IST

The voting for Rajya Sabha election is underway and three States are expected to see heated contests between the BJP and the INDIA bloc. Amid cross-voting fears, voting is underway for ten Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, four in Karnataka and one in Himachal Pradesh.

In Himachal Pradesh, the polling was brisk and 64 out of the 68 members had cast their votes by 11 a.m.

In Karnataka, the ruling Congress is claiming it could get support from the rival camp. Fearing cross-voting, both the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance huddled their MLAs in a private resort on Feb. 26 and held a workshop for the new members on election process and how to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, with eight BJP candidates and three from the Samajwadi Party in the fray in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey resigned from the post of party chief whip a day after he skipped a meeting called by party chief Akhilesh Yadav on the Rajya Sabha elections. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said those who are looking for “profit” in the situation will leave.

The counting will commence from 5 p.m. onwards.