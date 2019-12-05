Seven teams to probe Disha case

In an attempt to complete a thorough investigation into the Disha case, the Cyberabad Police have constituted as many as seven teams, which will be working in tandem, comprising a total of 50 officers.

Each team will be led by an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and will be monitored by Shamshabad Deputy Commissiner of Police N Prakash Reddy.

Further, sources said that sleuths inspected the lorry in which the victim’s body was taken to Chatanpally where it was set ablaze. The inspection is said to have revealed crucial clues which tie the accused to the crime. The mobile phone of the victim which the accused allegedly buried near Thundapally toll booth too has been recovered.

There was a large contingent of media persons at the Cherlapally Central Prison since early morning on Thursday. Several were anticipating the police to transport the four accused outside the jail as a part of the investigation. However this did not happen. When the accused were taken into police custody too was not clear.

Sources said the police are not likely to move the accused out of the Cherlapally jail where they are lodged. What is likely is that the accused would be questioned in the prison premises. The sources said that this is due to the apprehension of public outrage. Last Saturday hundreds had gathered near the Shadnagar police station on the city outskirts in protest against the crime. Protesters had hurled footwear and stones at vehicles transporting the accused. The police do not want a repeat of the incident.