Stringent action sought against rape accused

Members of the Pragatipara Sanghatanegala Okkoota and the Akhila Bharat Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane took to the streets in Kalaburagi on Thursday to protest against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Chincholli taluk and a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad.

The protestors, who raised slogans against the State and the Union governments, took out a protest march from Kannada Bhavan to the Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding stringent punishment to the accused involved in the two ghastly incidents.

“As a national outrage over the Hyderabad rape and murder incident continued, the eight-year-old girl was raped and murdered by a 35-year-old person in Chincholli taluk on Monday,” president of the Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane K. Neela said and accused the governments of failing to take steps to curb rising crimes against women.

Safety steps

Citing a recent incident, in which a man, who entered a private girl’s hostel in the city, was caught and beaten up by students after they threw chilli powder into his eyes, Ms. Neela said that the government should take steps to ensure that girls are safe in educational institutions and on hostel campuses.

Condemned

The protestors also strongly condemned the Tamil Nadu government for detaining women activists attached to All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) who were marching since November 25 to protest against the escalating violence against women and to create awareness about the ill-effects of liquor and drugs.