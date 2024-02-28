GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Himachal Pradesh political crisis live updates: Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh quits

Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Jairam Thakur meets Himachal Pradesh Governor; rebel Congress MLAs moved from Haryana

February 28, 2024 11:41 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur with BJP MLAs during a visit to Raj Bhavan to meet state Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, in Shimla, on February 28, 2024.

Following a dramatic Rajya Sabha election, which was marred by cross-voting and delivered the Congress-ruled State’s lone Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP candidate, the Himachal Pradesh government finds itself facing a political crisis

As the votes were being counted on Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had alleged that “five to six” Congress MLAs were “kidnapped” and whisked away by the CRPF and the Haryana Police. The legislators, including Rajinder Rana and Ravi Thakur, spent the night in BJP-ruled Haryana’ Panchkula and are said to have left for Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

Meanwhile, the H.P. State Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan in Shimla. Earlier in the morning, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Jairam Thakur had met the Governor, pointing out that the BJP has urged for the division of votes on the cut motions in the ongoing Budget Session. The meetings come amid a buzz over the BJP bringing a motion of no-confidence in the Assembly against the Congress government in the State. 

Read live updates here:

  • February 28, 2024 11:47
    Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur among 15 MLAs expelled from Himachal Pradesh Assembly by Speaker

    Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has expelled 15 BJP MLAs from the House in the ongoing Budget session of the State Assembly, including the Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur.

    - Vikas Vasudeva

  • February 28, 2024 11:45
    Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh quits

    Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced his decision to quit from his position of the Minister. He is the son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

    In Shimla, he said “I am resigning from the council of ministers. I have decided to step down as minister.”

    “...there were from some quarters attempts to humiliate me in my functioning as a cabinet minister,” he added.

    - Vikas Vasudeva

  • February 28, 2024 11:42
    6 Cong MLAs, who cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls, leave Panchkula for undisclosed location

    Six Congress MLAs, who voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, on left Haryana for an undisclosed location in a chopper.

    The legislators, including Rajinder Rana and Ravi Thakur, spent last night in a hotel here and left for Tau Devi Lal Stadium in BJP-ruled Haryana’s Panchkula in the morning, said sources.

    The MLAs had reached Haryana from Shimla on Tuesday after casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha polls. They are learnt to be in touch with the BJP, amid signs of a crisis engulfing the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

    - PTI

  • February 28, 2024 11:42
    Rebel trouble for Congress, newly-elected BJP MP says party will form government soon

    Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh, the H.P. State Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan in Shimla. Earlier in the morning, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Jairam Thakur had met the Governor, pointing out that the BJP has urged for the division of votes on the cut motions in the ongoing Budget Session.

    After the meeting with the Governor, Mr. Thakur said, “We informed the Governor about whatever happened inside the State Assembly recently. During the Budget Session, discussions are held on cut motions, the concerned Ministers reply, after that voting takes place, and if the Opposition is not satisfied by the voice voting, they have the right to ask for the division of vote. But the Speaker ignored our plea and adjourned the House.”

    Read more here
Top News Today

