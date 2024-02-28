Himachal Pradesh political crisis live updates: Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh quits

February 28, 2024 11:41 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

Following a dramatic Rajya Sabha election, which was marred by cross-voting and delivered the Congress-ruled State’s lone Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP candidate, the Himachal Pradesh government finds itself facing a political crisis.

As the votes were being counted on Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had alleged that “five to six” Congress MLAs were “kidnapped” and whisked away by the CRPF and the Haryana Police. The legislators, including Rajinder Rana and Ravi Thakur, spent the night in BJP-ruled Haryana’ Panchkula and are said to have left for Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

Meanwhile, the H.P. State Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan in Shimla. Earlier in the morning, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Jairam Thakur had met the Governor, pointing out that the BJP has urged for the division of votes on the cut motions in the ongoing Budget Session. The meetings come amid a buzz over the BJP bringing a motion of no-confidence in the Assembly against the Congress government in the State.

