Delhi Police files chargesheet in Dec. 15 Jamia-New Friend’s Colony violence

The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet in the December 15 Jamia-New Friend's Colony violence case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting and attempt to murder.
In the document, police have mentioned that the empty bullet cartridges found during the incident was 3.2mm bore. The document also mentions that statements of over 100 witnesses which have been attached.
The chargesheet mentions Jawaharlal Nehru University Ph. D student Sharjeel Imam’s name as ‘instigator’ and has also refers to the role of the Popular Front of India.
A total of 17 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence.
