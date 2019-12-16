Anti-Citizenship Act protest: Two FIRs registered for violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University

The Delhi Police lodged two FIRs on December 16 in connection with the violence during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jamia Nagar area and Marhura Road, said Delhi police on Monday.

One FIR was registered at New Friends Colony police station, while another was lodged at the Jamia Nagar police station, he added.

“FIR at New Friends Colony police station has been registered under IPC Sections for rioting, unlawful assembly, prevention of damage to public property and arson. While FIR at Jamia Nagar police station has been registered under IPC Sections for obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty and rioting,” said the officer.

The FIR was against unknown persons. Police would gather CCTV footage and videos of violence circulating on mobile phones to identify people involved in violence.

On December 15, protesters torched two public buses and vandalised other vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony, near Jamia Millia Islamia University, during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act.

During the protest, scores of students of Jamia Millia Islamia were beaten up as police entered their campus and lathicharged them. At least 51 students were brought to Holy Family hospital with injuries.